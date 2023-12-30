Aberdeen woman proves ‘dreams have no age limit’ as she publishes first novel at 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman proves ‘dreams have no age limit’ as she publishes first novel at 89

Proving that you are never too old to achieve something, Martha Craig has published her first novel.

By Shanay Taylor
Martha Craig has written her first novel at 89.
Martha Craig has published her first novel in her late eighties. Image: Shanay Taylor/ Amazon.

An Aberdeen woman has proven that dreams can be achieved at any age as she publishes her first novel at the age of 89.

Martha Wells, who writes under the name of Martha Craig, from Torry has accomplished many things throughout her life but printing her novel has been a true “highlight” for her.

Although she feels a woman shouldn’t have to reveal her age, she hopes that her story will inspire people to think “if she can do it, then so can I”.

Her novel, Incoming Tide, is a historical story following the lives of “ordinary fisher folk” during the late nineteenth century in the north-east.

Martha is delighted to have published her novel. Image: Shanay Taylor

The book is based on a series of true events inspired by her own great grandmother’s experiences.

She hopes the book can be an eye opener for younger generations who didn’t live through that era, as well as a trip down memory lane for those who experienced it.

‘If she can do it, then so can I’

Although Martha didn’t set out to be an author, she has often took comfort in writing throughout her life.

Sharing how she is quite a creative person – with interests in art, poetry and story telling – she admits that “writing has been a hobby for years”.

When asked what inspired her write to a novel in the first place, she reveals that she didn’t start Incoming Tide until she was in her thirties and took a career as a nurse.

Becoming a nurse had been a dream of hers since she was a little girl, as she even recalls asking Santa for a nurses uniform one year.

Incoming Tide is available to buy on Amazon. Image: Amazon.

As this career took her around the globe to places including New Zealand, Australia and Vancouver, she feels “extremely lucky and has no regrets”.

However Martha said that when she returned home to the Granite City, she started to wonder about her heritage and where she came from.

This sparked her to take a deeper look into her family history.

Drawing on recollections from her great grandmother, she learned a lot about life back in the day and said “a lot of what’s in the book is true, even the ending”.

Pensioner’s book ‘comes from the heart’

Martha said her book has “come entirely from the heart”  and feels grateful to have been able to revisit her family history.

She said: “I’m amazed what’s come back to my memory.

“I have the freedom to finish it as I’m well retired. It’s a positive thing, there’s so much that can happen growing older.

“I want to encourage people to try things and anyone who wants to write should. I’m awfully good at telling people “why shouldn’t you”.

“I like to seize the day”.

All proceeds to go to RNLI

Incoming Tide is currently available to purchase on Amazon for £8.99. All proceeds are to go to the RNLI – a charity close to Martha’s heart.

Martha added: “All of the proceeds are going to the RNLI for all of the amazing hard work that they do”.

