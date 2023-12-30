Aberdeen woman proves ‘dreams have no age limit’ as she publishes first novel at 89

An Aberdeen woman has proven that dreams can be achieved at any age as she publishes her first novel at the age of 89.

Martha Wells, who writes under the name of Martha Craig, from Torry has accomplished many things throughout her life but printing her novel has been a true “highlight” for her.

Although she feels a woman shouldn’t have to reveal her age, she hopes that her story will inspire people to think “if she can do it, then so can I”.

Her novel, Incoming Tide, is a historical story following the lives of “ordinary fisher folk” during the late nineteenth century in the north-east.

The book is based on a series of true events inspired by her own great grandmother’s experiences.

She hopes the book can be an eye opener for younger generations who didn’t live through that era, as well as a trip down memory lane for those who experienced it.

‘If she can do it, then so can I’

Although Martha didn’t set out to be an author, she has often took comfort in writing throughout her life.

Sharing how she is quite a creative person – with interests in art, poetry and story telling – she admits that “writing has been a hobby for years”.

When asked what inspired her write to a novel in the first place, she reveals that she didn’t start Incoming Tide until she was in her thirties and took a career as a nurse.

Becoming a nurse had been a dream of hers since she was a little girl, as she even recalls asking Santa for a nurses uniform one year.

As this career took her around the globe to places including New Zealand, Australia and Vancouver, she feels “extremely lucky and has no regrets”.

However Martha said that when she returned home to the Granite City, she started to wonder about her heritage and where she came from.

This sparked her to take a deeper look into her family history.

Drawing on recollections from her great grandmother, she learned a lot about life back in the day and said “a lot of what’s in the book is true, even the ending”.

Pensioner’s book ‘comes from the heart’

Martha said her book has “come entirely from the heart” and feels grateful to have been able to revisit her family history.

She said: “I’m amazed what’s come back to my memory.

“I have the freedom to finish it as I’m well retired. It’s a positive thing, there’s so much that can happen growing older.

“I want to encourage people to try things and anyone who wants to write should. I’m awfully good at telling people “why shouldn’t you”.

“I like to seize the day”.

All proceeds to go to RNLI

Incoming Tide is currently available to purchase on Amazon for £8.99. All proceeds are to go to the RNLI – a charity close to Martha’s heart.

Martha added: “All of the proceeds are going to the RNLI for all of the amazing hard work that they do”.