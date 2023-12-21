Woman, 74, dies at scene of crash on A96 near Tyrebagger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman, 74, dies at scene of crash on A96 near Tyrebagger

The one-car crash took place just before 5pm on Wednesday.

By Ellie Milne
A96 crash Tyrebagger
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A96 last night. Image: Police Scotland.

A 74-year-old woman has died at the scene of a crash on the A96 near Tyrebagger.

The incident took place on the A96 Aberdeen to Blackburn road at about 4.55pm on Wednesday.

It involved one car, a blue Ford Fiesta.

Emergency services attended but the driver, a 74-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions until about 10.30pm while officers carried out their investigations.

Appeal for witnesses after crash on A96 at Tyrebagger

Police are now appealing to the public for information to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, from road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2587 of December 20.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Union Street entrance to Motif in Aberdeen, next door to the Howff. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Pub bosses plead to keep marquee amid plans to 'bring Bruce Millers building back…
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A96 last night. Image: Police Scotland.
North Sea helicopter flights hit by Storm Pia days before Christmas
Golden ticket
Glencraft goes a little Willy Wonka
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A96 last night. Image: Police Scotland.
'See you on the other side': Passenger in Crown Street horror crash claims boyfriend…
A birds eye view of the planned Aberdeen market development and the Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
Bosses want YOUR help in picking new name for £50m Aberdeen Market!
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A96 last night. Image: Police Scotland.
Army man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
Craibstone roundabout
A96 reopens after collision at Craibstone roundabout
Golfing legend Paul Lawrie stopped by one of the Trinity Centre bottle shops for a signing session.
New bottle shops raise spirits at resurgent Trinity Centre - and pop-ups could become…
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Trains from Aberdeen to Inverness cancelled
A North Sea oil and gas industry crew change.
Blood pressure and diabetes top causes of failed North Sea medicals

Conversation