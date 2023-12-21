Woman, 74, dies at scene of crash on A96 near Tyrebagger

A 74-year-old woman has died at the scene of a crash on the A96 near Tyrebagger.

The incident took place on the A96 Aberdeen to Blackburn road at about 4.55pm on Wednesday.

It involved one car, a blue Ford Fiesta.

Emergency services attended but the driver, a 74-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions until about 10.30pm while officers carried out their investigations.

Appeal for witnesses after crash on A96 at Tyrebagger

Police are now appealing to the public for information to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, from road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2587 of December 20.