News A96 closed after collision at Craibstone roundabout Police are currently on the scene directing traffic. By Graham Fleming December 20 2023, 6.25pm

The A96 at Craibstone roundabout is closed. The A96 is closed in both directions after a collision at the Craibstone roundabout. The road heading westbound is not accessible. It means the way between Blackburn and Craibstone has been closed and drivers will need to follow a diversion. Aberdeen Travel on X has also warned of increased traffic on the A944 as a result. #A96 – NOW ⛔️CLOSED⛔️IN BOTH DIRECTIONS❗️ Following an RTC the #A96 between Blackburn and Craibstone have now been closed in both directions. @trafficscotland @ARL_AWPR @NETrunkRoads @originalfm #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/2ef5EvaJaq — Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) December 20, 2023 They also report large tailbacks on the Kingswell South. Police are currently at the scene directing traffic. It is not known if anyone has been injured at this time. Police and ambulance have both been contacted for more details about this incident. More to follow.