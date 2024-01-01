New Year Nippy Dip draws crowds in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Year Nippy Dip draws crowds in Stonehaven

Stonehaven residents took the plunge to celebrate the beginning of 2024.

By Bailey Moreton
Stonehaven Nippy Dip
Participants wore their finest for the Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Dozens of locals dived headfirst into 2024 by joining the Stonehaven Nippy Dip.

The annual event attracted a horde of costume-clad swimmers, all charging into the North Sea.

Stonehaven Nippy Dips
Participants charge out of the starting blocks, headed for the North Sea. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A crowd of onlookers cheered them on from the relative warmth of the shoreline.

Stonehaven Nippy Dip
Participants rush to the water as they take part in the Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Image: Stan Wright
Despite the cold, participants enjoyed the afternoon’s dip. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The event attracted a wide array of people, including this woman and a banana. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Perhaps bizarrely, participants paid for the privilege of jumping into the North Sea on January 1.

Stonehaven Nippy Dip
Stonehaven residents of all ages took a dip to mark the New Year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Money from the ticket sales went to cover the costs of providing first aid on the scene.

Stonehaven Nippy Dip
Nippy Dip participants rush into the water. Image: Stan Wright
Stonehaven Nippy Dip
Some swimmers layered up, while others donned creative costumes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Participants splash in the water. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The remaining funds raised were divided between three local charities.

Stonehaven Nippy Dip
Many of the swimmers appeared happy with their decision to run into the North Sea, despite the cold. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

They included the Stonehaven 24-hour Public Access Defibrillators Fund, the Stonehaven Exercise After Stroke Group and the Friends of Kincardine Community Hospital.

Stonehaven Nippy Dip just one of town’s iconic New Year events

The Aberdeenshire town has several unique traditions around this time of year.

A number of Stonehaven residents marked Hogmanay by walking down the High Street, taking part in the annual fireball festival.

The event always attracts large crowds to bring in the new year in iconic style.

Stonehaven Nippy Dip
Onlookers watched the brave swimmers take the dip. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Nippy Dip
The crowds on the shore were similar in size and enthusiasm to the ones in the North Sea. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Nippy Dip
Participants enjoy the refreshing water while onlookers watch on. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation