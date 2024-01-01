New Year Nippy Dip draws crowds in Stonehaven

Dozens of locals dived headfirst into 2024 by joining the Stonehaven Nippy Dip.

The annual event attracted a horde of costume-clad swimmers, all charging into the North Sea.

A crowd of onlookers cheered them on from the relative warmth of the shoreline.

Perhaps bizarrely, participants paid for the privilege of jumping into the North Sea on January 1.

Money from the ticket sales went to cover the costs of providing first aid on the scene.

The remaining funds raised were divided between three local charities.

They included the Stonehaven 24-hour Public Access Defibrillators Fund, the Stonehaven Exercise After Stroke Group and the Friends of Kincardine Community Hospital.

Stonehaven Nippy Dip just one of town’s iconic New Year events

The Aberdeenshire town has several unique traditions around this time of year.

A number of Stonehaven residents marked Hogmanay by walking down the High Street, taking part in the annual fireball festival.

The event always attracts large crowds to bring in the new year in iconic style.