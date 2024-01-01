Shayden Morris hopes a new year brings a new Aberdeen

Shayden Morris hopes a new year can bring a fresh start for Aberdeen.

The Dons signed off on a rollercoaster 2023 with a dire display as they were well beaten 3-0 at home by St Mirren on Saturday.

Aberdeen head to Dingwall looking for a response on Tuesday when they face Ross County in their final league game before the winter break.

Morris knows his side has to bounce back from their weekend loss.

The winger said: “It is about getting a run of results.

“We know if we can do that like we did last season when we went on that run to get third place.

“We hope to do that again.

“We want to go to Dingwall to try and get the three points. That is what we are going for.”

Dons reeling from St Mirren mauling

The Aberdeen support, not for the first time, booed the players and manager Barry Robson off the field following the full-time whistle and Robson was left angry at his side’s performance.

Morris knows he and his team-mates can have no complaints.

He said: “He told us straight away that it was an unacceptable performance but we knew that.

“We didn’t even need him to tell us that because we look at ourselves first, as players on the pitch.

“We weren’t great in the first half and it led into the full game.

“There are massive expectations here. There are big expectations from the fans and we know that.

“We put the pressure on ourselves as well. We know that when results don’t go our way that the fans won’t be happy.

“We want to turn things around for them and the manager on Tuesday.”

‘Performance was out of character’

Aberdeen’s mini-revival was stopped dead in its tracks by an impressive St Mirren at Pittodrie.

The Dons had won their last three games at home but Morris knows his side fell well below the standard expected.

He said: “We were definitely in form and that was why it was a shock and a wake-up call to us.

“It was a performance that was out of character.

“Everything was prepared right for us. We had a bit of a break to get us a bit fresher.

“Sometimes football just doesn’t go your way. We look at ourselves first for that performance.

“That was down to us and it was unacceptable.”

Morris hopes to draw inspiration from second half rally of last season

Saturday’s defeat leaves the Dons in ninth place in a congested Scottish Premiership.

Robson’s side are 14 points adrift of third-placed Hearts, but have three games in hand on the Jambos.

Aberdeen believe they can get their stop-start season back on track in the second half of the season but for now the focus is firmly on getting back to winning ways against the Staggies.

Morris said: “We are just looking to start the year on a high.

“We aren’t looking too far ahead.

“We just need to take it game-by-game and that starts on Tuesday.

“We just want to win that game to go into the break on a positive note.”

Robson won eight of his first 10 games in charge as interim manager last season to lead the Dons to Europe and secure the manager’s position and Morris insists the players believe they can produce a similar run to get their campaign back on track.

He said: “We all know it is possible and this squad is capable of doing it again. We want to start it with a win against Ross County.

“When you come to Aberdeen, you know how big the club is.

“At times when things aren’t going our way we will hear about it and know about it.

“It’s not about feeling the pressure or handling it because we all know what we need to do to turn it around.

“It’s not like we haven’t been here before and we know how to deal with it.

“We have has a lot of ambitions for the year. We know where we want to end the season.

“We are just waiting for that bit of luck and then we will kick on. I am in no doubt about that.”