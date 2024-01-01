Gallery: Stonehaven Fireballs gives 2024 a fiery start

Any other night it would be a cause for alarm, but on Hogmanay, a parade of fireball-waving Stonehaven residents was warmly welcomed.

The Aberdeenshire town brought in the new year with style as it once again hosted its iconic Stonehaven Fireballs event.

The crowds packed along High Street in Stonehaven to take in the dazzling display.

People started piling in from around 10pm with the festival starting at midnight. The fiery display lasts for around 20 minutes and is part of the community’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Donations were collected for the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, which help with the costs associated with running the ceremony.