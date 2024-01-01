Gallery: Stonehaven Fireballs gives 2024 a fiery start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Stonehaven Fireballs gives 2024 a fiery start

The iconic event lit up the High Street in Stonehaven at midnight.

By Bailey Moreton
Stonehaven Fireballs
A participant entertains the crowds at Stonehaven Fireballs on Hogmanay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Any other night it would be a cause for alarm, but on Hogmanay, a parade of fireball-waving Stonehaven residents was warmly welcomed.

The Aberdeenshire town brought in the new year with style as it once again hosted its iconic Stonehaven Fireballs event.

The crowds packed along High Street in Stonehaven to take in the dazzling display.

The event takes place at midnight on December 31 in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A participant whirls a fireball past during the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds lined High Street in Stonehaven for the iconic event on Hogmanay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

People started piling in from around 10pm with the festival starting at midnight. The fiery display lasts for around 20 minutes and is part of the community’s Hogmanay celebrations.

A participant whirls his fireball during the event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The event is an iconic part of Stonehaven’s Hogmanay celebrations. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Donations were collected for the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, which help with the costs associated with running the ceremony.

The crowd cheers on as the parade goes past. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The event marks an iconic start to 2024 for Stonehaven residents. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

