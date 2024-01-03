Stewart Milne’s £7.5 million pound mansion still on the market after 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stewart Milne’s £7.5 million pound mansion still on the market after 18 months

The businessman's extravagant Aberdeen property comes with a swimming pool, sauna, gym and tennis court.

By Shanay Taylor
Dalhebity House is out of this world.
Dalhebity House is out of this world.

A mansion built by north-east business giant Stewart Milne is still up for sale after 18 months on the market.

The extravagant Dalhebity House – which could belong in a fairy tale – is thought to be the most expensive house in Scotland currently on the open market.

Boasting luxury in every corner, the eight-bedroom property really is what dreams are made of.

However despite being on the market for 18 months, the Beverly Hills style mansion still hasn’t been snatched up by a buyer and still belongs to former Aberdeen Football Club chairman Stewart Milne and his partner Joanna.

It is still on the market for offers over £7.5 million.

Dalhebity House is luxurious in every way. Image: Savills.

Dalhebity House still for sale

The original Dalhebity House, which Milne owned for 25 years before completely replacing, was once the home of Baroness Fermoy, Princess Diana’s grandmother.

The future Princess of Wales spent her holidays there as a child.

With amenities you could only dream of, Dalhebity House offers an heated indoor swimming pool and spa, a cocktail bar, library, tennis court and snooker room.

Inside the home. Image: Savills.
A picturesque library can be found within the home. Image: Savills.

Inside there are large elongated windows, curved walls, turrets and French doors which add to the European design.

Upon entering the home you are met with a beautiful marble floored reception hall, with a grand marble central sweeping horseshoe staircase.

The impressive area, which has 20 marble columns and a domed, stained glass cupola, could be perfect for hosting a drinks reception or party.

The home has been on the market for 18 months. Image: Savills.

Even more impressive is the formal banqueting-style dining room which seats 26.

The mansion also boasts an ‘atmospheric’ library and family space, with a custom-made walnut kitchen.

Escape to the spa

Dalhebity House also lets you visit a spa from the comfort of your own home.

A heated swimming pool is also in the home. Image: Savills.

The spa is luxurious in every way with a mosaic tiled steam room, a Swedish sauna and a fabric panelled relaxation room perfect for a massage.

There is also a hot tub and heated 13.5m long swimming pool, which sits under a magnificent glazed roof, and an air-conditioned gym with walnut flooring, mirrored walls and floor to ceiling windows overlooking the west garden and tennis court.

There is a spa to escape to. Image: Savills.

 

There are eight bedrooms. Image: Savills.
The house is mixed with period-style features and modern elements. Image: Savills.

The eight individually themed bedroom suites provide seating areas, dressing rooms and en-suite facilities.

Keeping with its grandeur, the home has a beautiful European inspired courtyard and French doors to the garden.

The house is still for sale. Image: Savills.

In the principal room, a full seating area around a marble fireplace can be found, alongside a private balcony.

It is on sale for £7.5million. Image: Savills.

Wrapped around the house itself are extensive paved patios and terraces, while on the lower lawn is a breeze hut and a summer house.

Dalhebity House, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £7.5 million.

For more information visit www.savills.co.uk or phone 01224 971110.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

David Currie missing man
Huntly man David Currie reported missing from home
Midmar Church is up for sale.
Aberdeenshire church set among 4,000-year-old stone circle and graveyard for sale
The Macduff Marine Aquarium revamp has taken a step forward with final plans now lodged.
Everything you need to know about Macduff Marine Aquarium revamp as new images revealed
Insert image of tent over photo of Mineralwell Park
Fighting homelessness in Stonehaven: How one man's life changed when he set up tent…
Union Square. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken football fan tipped out of wheelchair during Union Square struggle
Loch Muick
Hillwalker airlifted off Balmoral Estate after tripping and falling 98ft down icy slope
Port of Aberdeen South Harbour
Port of Aberdeen – At the heart of Scotland’s growth in energy, trade and…
train delays dyce
Cancellations and delays on trains between Aberdeen, Inverurie and Inverness to continue into weekend
The future of the prominent Union Street building remains unclear.
Plans to transform grubby Granite Mile building waylaid over cost fears
Banff-registered fishing vessel Orion.
Tories claim bigger earnings add up to Brexit boost for Scottish fishing