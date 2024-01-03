Stewart Milne’s £7.5 million pound mansion still on the market after 18 months

A mansion built by north-east business giant Stewart Milne is still up for sale after 18 months on the market.

The extravagant Dalhebity House – which could belong in a fairy tale – is thought to be the most expensive house in Scotland currently on the open market.

Boasting luxury in every corner, the eight-bedroom property really is what dreams are made of.

However despite being on the market for 18 months, the Beverly Hills style mansion still hasn’t been snatched up by a buyer and still belongs to former Aberdeen Football Club chairman Stewart Milne and his partner Joanna.

It is still on the market for offers over £7.5 million.

Dalhebity House still for sale

The original Dalhebity House, which Milne owned for 25 years before completely replacing, was once the home of Baroness Fermoy, Princess Diana’s grandmother.

The future Princess of Wales spent her holidays there as a child.

With amenities you could only dream of, Dalhebity House offers an heated indoor swimming pool and spa, a cocktail bar, library, tennis court and snooker room.

Inside there are large elongated windows, curved walls, turrets and French doors which add to the European design.

Upon entering the home you are met with a beautiful marble floored reception hall, with a grand marble central sweeping horseshoe staircase.

The impressive area, which has 20 marble columns and a domed, stained glass cupola, could be perfect for hosting a drinks reception or party.

Even more impressive is the formal banqueting-style dining room which seats 26.

The mansion also boasts an ‘atmospheric’ library and family space, with a custom-made walnut kitchen.

Escape to the spa

Dalhebity House also lets you visit a spa from the comfort of your own home.

The spa is luxurious in every way with a mosaic tiled steam room, a Swedish sauna and a fabric panelled relaxation room perfect for a massage.

There is also a hot tub and heated 13.5m long swimming pool, which sits under a magnificent glazed roof, and an air-conditioned gym with walnut flooring, mirrored walls and floor to ceiling windows overlooking the west garden and tennis court.

The eight individually themed bedroom suites provide seating areas, dressing rooms and en-suite facilities.

Keeping with its grandeur, the home has a beautiful European inspired courtyard and French doors to the garden.

In the principal room, a full seating area around a marble fireplace can be found, alongside a private balcony.

Wrapped around the house itself are extensive paved patios and terraces, while on the lower lawn is a breeze hut and a summer house.

Dalhebity House, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £7.5 million.

For more information visit www.savills.co.uk or phone 01224 971110.