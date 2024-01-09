Dunnottar Castle takes centre stage in search for nation’s best landscape artist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunnottar Castle takes centre stage in search for nation’s best landscape artist

Contestant 'excited' to see herself in show that was filmed on the shore near the Stonehaven landmark.

By Bailey Moreton
Painter Caroline Lowe and Dunnottar Castle. Image: Darrell Benns/Caroline Lowe
Painter Caroline Lowe and Dunnottar Castle. Image: Darrell Benns/Caroline Lowe

Dunnottar Castle will take centre stage in the new series of Sky’s ‘Landscape Artist of the Year’.

Host Stephen Mangan travelled to the north-east last year, presiding over eight competitors vying for a spot in the semi-final to become the nation’s best landscape artist.

The upcoming show – which premieres on Wednesday – sees a new cohort of landscape artists travel to remarkable locations across the UK.

They take on the “herculean tasks” including the of painting the medieval cliff-top grounds of Dunnottar Castle, as well as the harbour.

The three finalists will be transported to the top of the Royal Opera House at night, tasked with capturing Covent Garden in London’s West End.

Filming crews near the Stonehaven Harbour.
Filming crews spotted near the Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Steve Patterson.

Landscape artist competitor visits Scotland for the first time

One of the wildcard entrants, painter Caroline Lowe from Derbyshire, visited Scotland for the first time when filming happened back in June.

She told The P&J: “It was lovely, it’s a really magical place.

“Fortunately for the castle filming, we had glorious weather.”

The painter from Mickleover usually works as an abstract landscape artist, so spending so long at a scene was a new experience, but a welcome one.

While the day of filming was long, the early start had its perks, with the Derbyshire painter spotting dolphins from the shore.

Caroline Lowe, one of the participants on Sky show Landscape Artist of the Year, with her dog in Scotland.
Caroline Lowe and her family ‘had a special trip’ to Scotland.

While she was up north, she also hiked around Loch Muick.

She said: “I’d always wanted to go to Scotland, I’d never been. It was a seven-hour journey to get there!”

Although she was one of a number of wildcard entrants, so may only get a small amount of screen time, Caroline Lowe said she is excited to see the show on Wednesday.

She said: “It will be interesting to see what they painted and their interpretations. It was a really nice experience and it was even more special coming to Scotland.”

Dunnottar Castle has captured the attention of artists for centuries, with artists such as James Cassie and Waller Hugh Paton painting the castle in the 19th century.

  • The first episode of series 9, which features Dunnottar Castle, will air on Sky Arts Wednesday, January 10 at 2am and on Sky Showcase at 8pm.

Stonehaven steals the spotlight in Landscape Artist of the Year competition show

Conversation