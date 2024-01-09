Reporting for duty: Tiny pup becomes latest recruit to join north-east police ranks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Reporting for duty: Tiny pup becomes latest recruit to join north-east police ranks

Eva was born and bred in Aberdeenshire and will train to fight crime in the region.

By Shanay Taylor
Eva is the latest puppy to join the police.
Eva is the latest puppy to join the police. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have introduced the latest recruit to join paw patrol in Aberdeenshire.

A young pup called Eva has been brought in to help tackle crime across the north-east.

The tiny German Shepherd has become one of the first dogs to join the force in Aberdeenshire this year.

Eva is set to be a “great” addition to the police as both her parents are sports dogs and she also has police dog relatives.

She was kindly gifted to the force by Lealisha German Shepherds – an occasional breeder of working line German Shepherds.

Eva's parents are both sports dogs.
Eva’s parents are both sports dogs. Image: Police Scotland.

Eva is named after the first dog that Lealisha German Shepherds bred, that went on to be a police dog.

Now the adorable puppy is off to start her training as she builds the necessary skills to become a specialist police dog.

During the early stages of her training, the puppy will be exposed to varying challenging environments to build her confidence and develop her natural traits and abilities.

She has replaced former PD Yogi in Aberdeen who has left the force to have a life of luxury with his handler C Warden.

Eva has relations in the police.
Eva has relatives in the police force. Image: Police Scotland.

Sharing the news on social media, the Police Scotland North East Facebook page wrote:

“Say hello to our newest recruit, #TPDEva, from Lealisha German Shepherds local to Aberdeen.

“She’s been kindly gifted to us from a generous member of the public.

“Her mum & dad are both sports dogs & have police dog relatives; we reckon she’s going to be great”.

‘I’ll make sure XL Bully Cookie finds her perfect forever home’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Chase
Quiz host Bradley Walsh left dumbstruck by Aberdeen FC answer on The Chase
Aberdeen sheriff court
Woman sexually assaulted by stranger on Aberdeen bus
Painter Caroline Lowe and Dunnottar Castle. Image: Darrell Benns/Caroline Lowe
Dunnottar Castle takes centre stage in search for nation's best landscape artist
Angus Hughes admitted attacking an ice cream man with a rock. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Racist thug abused ice cream man before attacking him with rock
John Fargher. Image: DC Thomson
Man who racked up 53 jail sentences given chance to behave
Suzy Becci with Cookie
'I'll make sure XL Bully Cookie finds her perfect forever home'
North-east construction entrepreneur Stewart Milne.
North-east construction group Stewart Milne goes bust
2
Kevin McCabe leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Scissor-wielding 'Jekyll and Hyde character' who told police he was ‘about to murder’ is…
woman who died at St Cyrus beauty spot
Tributes to 'loveliest woman' who died in tragic Hogmanay incident at north-east beauty spot
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead Picture shows; Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. n/A. Matthew Donnelly Date; 31/08/2023
Bid to recover some of crooked Aberdeen nan's £1.5m embezzled fortune