Reporting for duty: Tiny pup becomes latest recruit to join north-east police ranks

Police have introduced the latest recruit to join paw patrol in Aberdeenshire.

A young pup called Eva has been brought in to help tackle crime across the north-east.

The tiny German Shepherd has become one of the first dogs to join the force in Aberdeenshire this year.

Eva is set to be a “great” addition to the police as both her parents are sports dogs and she also has police dog relatives.

She was kindly gifted to the force by Lealisha German Shepherds – an occasional breeder of working line German Shepherds.

Eva is named after the first dog that Lealisha German Shepherds bred, that went on to be a police dog.

Now the adorable puppy is off to start her training as she builds the necessary skills to become a specialist police dog.

During the early stages of her training, the puppy will be exposed to varying challenging environments to build her confidence and develop her natural traits and abilities.

She has replaced former PD Yogi in Aberdeen who has left the force to have a life of luxury with his handler C Warden.

Sharing the news on social media, the Police Scotland North East Facebook page wrote:

“Say hello to our newest recruit, #TPDEva, from Lealisha German Shepherds local to Aberdeen.

“She’s been kindly gifted to us from a generous member of the public.

“Her mum & dad are both sports dogs & have police dog relatives; we reckon she’s going to be great”.