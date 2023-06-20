Petrofac workers on BP North Sea assets secure 9% pay boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petrofac workers on BP North Sea assets secure 9% pay boost

Unite the Union says about 90 contractors accepted the offer.

By Ryan Duff
Offshore workers staging a protest outside Petrofac's offices in Aberdeen.
Offshore workers staging a protest outside Petrofac's offices in Aberdeen. Image: Unite the Union

Petrofac workers based on BP assets have won a 9% pay rise amid a long-running dispute over pay and conditions in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Unite the Union said about 90 of its members at Petrofac “overwhelmingly” backed the offer .

The deal has three parts to it – a 4% salary uplift under the offshore industry’s Energy Services Agreement, more paid leave and an increase to workers’ retention bonuses.

Together, these are worth an extra 9% on top of workers’ previous salaries.

Strike action at BP’s Clair Ridge facilities west of Shetland. Image: Unite the Union

This industry has been hit with multiple strikes in an industrial dispute going back more than a year.

BP assets affected by strikes included Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, Etap and the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

A Petrofac spokeswoman said: “Our thanks to the Petrofac team who minimised disruption, whilst protecting safety and the environment during this period.”

BP said: “We welcome the resolution.”

Union’s ‘big victory’

Unite industrial officer John Boland said: “The overwhelming support of our BP Petrofac membership for the wage offer is a big victory. The deal is the equivalent to a 9% uplift on basic salaries, which will be a significant boost to the pay packets of our members.

“It only came about because our members took BP Petrofac head-on. They must be congratulated for remaining firm because they have been on strike at various points over the last eight months fighting to secure a better deal.”

Sharon Graham. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Yesterday, Unite announced workers at Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland had accepted a pay increase worth 8.1% for 2022.

About 700 Bilfinger workers previously agreed to a wage offer worth 10% extra this year.

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham said: “The BP Petrofac deal is the latest in a number of big wins for Unite’s offshore membership.

“Unite is winning for workers in the North Sea and the Petrofac deal is another example. Our members have been involved in a long-running dispute with the company, so we are pleased there is now a deal.”

She added: “Unite will always back our members in the fight for good jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

Petrofac remains in dispute with other offshore workers employed by the company.

Employees of Aberdeen firm Wood also continue to be embroiled in industrial action.

