Petrofac workers on BP North Sea assets secure 9% pay boost

Petrofac workers based on BP assets have won a 9% pay rise amid a long-running dispute over pay and conditions in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Unite the Union said about 90 of its members at Petrofac “overwhelmingly” backed the offer .

The deal has three parts to it – a 4% salary uplift under the offshore industry’s Energy Services Agreement, more paid leave and an increase to workers’ retention bonuses.

Together, these are worth an extra 9% on top of workers’ previous salaries.

This industry has been hit with multiple strikes in an industrial dispute going back more than a year.

BP assets affected by strikes included Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, Etap and the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

A Petrofac spokeswoman said: “Our thanks to the Petrofac team who minimised disruption, whilst protecting safety and the environment during this period.”

BP said: “We welcome the resolution.”

Union’s ‘big victory’

Unite industrial officer John Boland said: “The overwhelming support of our BP Petrofac membership for the wage offer is a big victory. The deal is the equivalent to a 9% uplift on basic salaries, which will be a significant boost to the pay packets of our members.

“It only came about because our members took BP Petrofac head-on. They must be congratulated for remaining firm because they have been on strike at various points over the last eight months fighting to secure a better deal.”

Yesterday, Unite announced workers at Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland had accepted a pay increase worth 8.1% for 2022.

About 700 Bilfinger workers previously agreed to a wage offer worth 10% extra this year.

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham said: “The BP Petrofac deal is the latest in a number of big wins for Unite’s offshore membership.

“Unite is winning for workers in the North Sea and the Petrofac deal is another example. Our members have been involved in a long-running dispute with the company, so we are pleased there is now a deal.”

She added: “Unite will always back our members in the fight for good jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

Petrofac remains in dispute with other offshore workers employed by the company.

Employees of Aberdeen firm Wood also continue to be embroiled in industrial action.