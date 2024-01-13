‘It’s going to cause a lot of problems’: Aberdeen XL bully owners speak out about proposed ban on breed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s going to cause a lot of problems’: Aberdeen XL bully owners speak out about proposed ban on breed

The ban on XL Bullies is to come into effect from the start of February in England and Wales and Scotland could quickly follow suit.

By Ross Hempseed
Xl bully owners meet in Aberdeen's duthie park.
Adam Reid (L) with his dog, Zack, and Mark Napier (R) with his dog King Santos. Image: DC Thomson.

XL bully owners gathered in Duthie Park despite organisers cancelling the event to voice their concerns over the incoming ban on the breed.

Organisers had proposed a meet-up at the bandstand earlier this month but was cancelled after news broke that Scotland could also be set to introduce a ban on the breed.

A recent law was passed effectively banning anyone from owning an XL Bully in England and Wales from February 1 unless under specific conditions.

Owners must show proof of exemption to own an XL Bully after a series of negative headlines spotlighted the breed for its aggressive and sometimes killer instinct.

Similar legislation could be enforced in Scotland, where some dogs have been transported after being abandoned due to the incoming ban.

The ban has resulted in many dogs being abandoned by owners who use them for breeding and fighting, perpetuating the breed’s negative image.

While the event was officially cancelled The P&J went along and spoke to some of the owners who did show up.

Speaking to some owners at Duthie Park they blamed the irresponsible owners/breeders for the XL Bully’s bad reputation.

Sarah McCallum allows young girl to pet six-month-old Callie. Image: DC Thomson.

Sarah McCallum, from Aberdeen, recently adopted an XL bully named Callie and says she is completely against the ban.

She said: “It’s the owners, not the breed. We adopted Callie just recently and she is so friendly, it feels like she was always meant to be in our home.”

Ms McCallum notes that she actually has more trouble with her four Chihuahuas than Callie.

‘It’s not a bad dog, it’s a bad owner’

“It’s my Chihuahuas that give me more problems than Callie, it’s been much easier to train an XL bully.

“I fear for the social side of things, dogs are meant to socialise with humans and other dogs and that creates a good balanced dog, so I don’t believe they should be muzzled.

“Smaller dogs can be more vicious and I trust Callie with children more than my other dogs.”

Ms McCallum says that owners should be consulted on the measures the Scottish Government should take when it comes to XL bullies.

She added: “It’s going to cause a lot of problems.”

Adam Reid with his large XL bully, Zack who he described as a “total softy”. Image: DC Thomson.

Adam Reid, whose six-month-old XL bully Zack can look intimidating to passersby says the band is “ridiculous”.

He believes the negativity around XL bullies has been “overexaggerated” and that it is the fault of the “irresponsible owners”.

While excitable when other dogs are around, Mr Reid said Zack is a “total softy”.

Despite the meet-up being cancelled, several owners came out to voice their concerns over the proposed ban on XL bullies. Image: DC Thomson.

Mark Napier has a four-year-old XL bully called King Santos, who is a large dog. He says he mostly sleeps for hours on end and is quite laidback.

Mr Napier recently brought another dog into his home and while he says she does things to potentially antagonise Santos, he is too easy-going to bother.

Owners described their XL bullies as ‘friendly’ and a ‘total softy’

He also makes it clear that dogs shouldn’t be muzzled as they cannot socialise with other dogs.

He said: “It’s not a bad dog, it’s a bad owner. It’s not fair that the breed should be penalised because you end up penalising good dogs that are owned by good owners.”

In a discussion with the owners, Mr Napier said he believed the government should introduce dog licenses to keep track of dogs.

Xl bully owners meet in Aberdeen's Duthie park.
Mark Napier with his dog King Santos who he says is very laidback. Image: DC Thomson.

More home inspections should be carried out as well to ensure dogs are not being bred.

There was also talk of how far things go and if breeders will just move on to another breed once the ban is in place.

One person said that “the breeders could turn any dog into a dangerous dog”.

While at Duthie Park, each owner had their XL bully on a leash, but several owners allowed other dogs to run wild off the leash.

The ban could come into force in Scotland within the next few weeks and afterwards, owners will need a certificate of exemption to own an XL bully.

Humza Yousaf says Scotland will replicate ban on XL Bully dogs

