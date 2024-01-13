Highland League results: Brora hit back to draw with Inverurie

Brora Rangers came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Inverurie Locos in a thrilling Breedon Highland League encounter at Harlaw Park.

Cole Anderson and Nathan Meres had the Railwaymen ahead in the first period, but the Cattachs responded after the break through Max Ewan and Jordan MacRae, who missed a penalty in the first half, hitting the target.

This was Brora’s first outing since December 16, the Sutherland side have played the fewest number of games, 13, of any side in the Highland League. This point leaves them 15 points behind leaders Brechin City with four games in hand.

Inverurie move up to 11th in the table.

Hosts hit the front

There wasn’t an abundance of chances in the early stages. Cole Anderson and Tony Dingwall traded off target headers and then Inverurie captain Greg Mitchell stung goalkeeper Logan Ross’ palms with a shot from 20 yards.

Brora had the next attempt with James Wallace curling wide from 16 yards after Alex Cooper’s cross wasn’t cleared.

In the 20th minute Locos took the lead when Anderson controlled Mitchell’s pass on his chest and broke into the penalty area on the right side before rifling his shot into the roof of the net.

20' Cole Anderson fires home to give us the lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/h4lHfIwSlS — Inverurie Loco Works FC (@InverurieLocos) January 13, 2024

The Railwaymen looked to push on after scoring with Calum Dingwall having a 25-yard free-kick parried by Ross and on 32 minutes they doubled their advantage.

Logan Johnstone found Meres on the left on the left side of the area and he spun away from Mark Nicolson and blasted a right foot shot into the right corner.

In the 42nd minute Brora could have reduced their arrears from the penalty spot when Mitchell tripped Jordan MacRae.

But the usually clinical MacRae blasted over the crossbar from 12 yards. Seconds later Locos custodian Blessing Oluyemi did well to block Tony Dingwall’s effort from Max Ewan’s left-wing cutback.

Cattachs try to come back

The next goal was always going to be crucial and Brora were eager to get it early in the second half.

Dale Gillespie shot wide from just inside the box following a spell of pressure, but then on 56 minutes they did find the net.

James Wallace broke forward and found Tom Kelly on the right side of the area and his cross-cum-shot was touched into the net by Ewan.

In response Inverurie’s Sam Robertson had a low shot tipped away by Ross at full stretch.

55- GOAL for Brora!!

A lifeline. Max finishes.

🔴2-1⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EGjrusSg4b — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) January 13, 2024

In the 70th minute Brora equalised. Sub Lewis Hyde – who joined on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday – found Alex Cooper on the left byline and his hanging cross was headed home by MacRae at close range.

Brora were cranking up the pressure with sub Martin Maclean’s strike parried by Oluyemi and Dingwall’s follow-up blocked by Paul Coutts.

Inverurie responded and in the 82nd minute sub Demilade Yunus released fellow sub Myles Gaffney through on goal, but Ross was quickly of his line to smother.

In injury time both sides had chances with sub Kyle MacLeod’s tame effort going wide from 14 yards and at the other end Gaffney lashed off target after racing through on goal.

Other Highland League results

Formartine United beat Keith 6-2 in the 2pm kick-off at North Lodge Park. Nathan McKeown gave the Maroons an early lead, but goals from Adam Emslie, Aidan Combe, Brody Alberts and a hat-trick from Aaron Reid won it for the Pitmedden side. Connor Killoh netted Keith’s second late on.

Brechin City won 3-1 against managerless Rothes in a 2pm kick-off at Glebe Park.

Ewan Loudon gave the Hedgemen the lead before Speysiders goalkeeper Sean McCarthy saved a penalty from Grady McGrath.

But Loudon’s second and Murray Mackintosh’s counter secured the points for the champions, despite Greg Morrison’s late consolation for Rothes.

Buckie Thistle came from behind to beat Huntly 3-2 at Christie Park. Angus Grant gave the Black and Golds an early lead with Darryl McHardy restoring parity for the Jags.

Max Barry put the visitors ahead then Brodie Allen equalised for Huntly, but Thistle won it through Barry in the closing stages.

Banks o’ Dee triumphed 6-1 against Lossiemouth at Grant Park. Hamish MacLeod gave the Aberdeen side a first minute lead with Kane Winton’s goal and Garry Wood’s penalty adding to the score.

Niall Kennedy pulled one back for the Coasters with a penalty only for Lachie MacLeod to net twice in quick succession at the start of the second period with an own goal from the hosts completing the scoring.

Turriff United defeated Wick Academy 3-1 at the Haughs courtesy of a goal from Ewan Clark and Reece McKeown’s double. Ross Gunn netted the Scorries’ consolation.

Ryan Park’s brace gave Deveronvale a 2-0 win against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Ten-man Fraserburgh drew 2-2 with Clachnacuddin. Willie West gave the Broch a first half lead before Lewis Mackenzie levelled for the Lilywhites early in the second period.

The hosts then had Sean Butcher sent off and saw Ryan Sargent hit the crossbar with a penalty, but Logan Watt netted what looked like being their winner in the dying embers, but Dylan Mackenzie struck in injury time to earn the Inverness side a point.

Strathspey Thistle v Nairn County at Seafield Park was postponed due to a frozen pitch.