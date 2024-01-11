Aberdeen’s XL bully dog meet in Duthie Park cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s XL bully dog meet in Duthie Park cancelled

Decision made on back of news that Scotland could follow England and Wales on breed ban.

By Graham Fleming
Duthie Park
Saturday's XL Bully meet has been cancelled. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomosn

An XL bully meet set to take place in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park this Saturday has been called off.

Co-organiser Danielle McCallum said the decision was made after Scotland announced their intention to follow England’s lead with a ban.

The event was set to take place at the park’s band stand at 1pm this Saturday where over 20 XL bullies were expected.

Duthie Park band stand
Duthie Park is set to host the city’s XL Bully meet. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Owners were also encouraged to bring ‘banners, signs and cameras’ to the park.

However, organisers Danielle McCallum and Taylor Stirling have since taken the decision to cancel over fears of “mistakes” which would spoil the occasion.

Cancellation announced via social media

The change of plan was announced via Facebook on the event’s dedicated page.

The statement read: “Hey all, I think the best and safest thing to do just now would be to cancel this meet.

“This is due to Scotland bringing about the ban due to so many dogs from England and Wales coming up here.

“We can’t afford for anything to go wrong. If we have any silly people bringing dogs etc…

“We can’t have mistakes that will affect how special the day was supposed to be, or false allegations from the public!

“I think it’s best to stay away for now.

“Thank you so much for understanding, and keep your dogs safe. Do NOT give anyone a reason to say anything!

First minister comment prompts cancellation

The cancellation comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf urged Scotland not to become a “safe haven” for the breed.

Mr Yousaf had previously claimed a ban was not required due to already strict controls in place.

However, the SNP leader has since been taking advice on current policy to keep Scots safe.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf is considering his options over a possible XL Bully ban in Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said:“Given some of what we’ve seen over the festive period, we are keeping the policy under review.

“I think it is important for us to make sure the message is very clear that Scotland is not a safe haven for XL bully dogs.

“We do have a tight regime in relation to control of dogs.

“But given what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, we’ll continue to keep that under review.

“I’ve asked for some advice myself as first minister on not just the current regime but what we need to do in order to make sure people are kept safe.

“That is our paramount priority.”

Death row dogs: Mum shuttles XL bullies in horse box from England to Aberdeen

