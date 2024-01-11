Aberdeen’s XL bully dog meet in Duthie Park cancelled

An XL bully meet set to take place in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park this Saturday has been called off.

Co-organiser Danielle McCallum said the decision was made after Scotland announced their intention to follow England’s lead with a ban.

The event was set to take place at the park’s band stand at 1pm this Saturday where over 20 XL bullies were expected.

Owners were also encouraged to bring ‘banners, signs and cameras’ to the park.

However, organisers Danielle McCallum and Taylor Stirling have since taken the decision to cancel over fears of “mistakes” which would spoil the occasion.

Cancellation announced via social media

The change of plan was announced via Facebook on the event’s dedicated page.

The statement read: “Hey all, I think the best and safest thing to do just now would be to cancel this meet.

“This is due to Scotland bringing about the ban due to so many dogs from England and Wales coming up here.

“We can’t afford for anything to go wrong. If we have any silly people bringing dogs etc…

“We can’t have mistakes that will affect how special the day was supposed to be, or false allegations from the public!

“I think it’s best to stay away for now.

“Thank you so much for understanding, and keep your dogs safe. Do NOT give anyone a reason to say anything!

First minister comment prompts cancellation

The cancellation comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf urged Scotland not to become a “safe haven” for the breed.

Mr Yousaf had previously claimed a ban was not required due to already strict controls in place.

However, the SNP leader has since been taking advice on current policy to keep Scots safe.

He said:“Given some of what we’ve seen over the festive period, we are keeping the policy under review.

“I think it is important for us to make sure the message is very clear that Scotland is not a safe haven for XL bully dogs.

“We do have a tight regime in relation to control of dogs.

“But given what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, we’ll continue to keep that under review.

“I’ve asked for some advice myself as first minister on not just the current regime but what we need to do in order to make sure people are kept safe.

“That is our paramount priority.”