Mass snowball fight brings Inverurie together with ‘around 150’ people joining in the fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mass snowball fight brings Inverurie together with ‘around 150’ people joining in the fun

Those involved have arranged to meet again tonight for round two.

By Ellie Milne
Snowball fight at Kellands Park
People of all ages turned out for the snowball fight on Monday evening. Image: Scott Miskelly.

More than 100 people in Inverurie have taken advantage of the winter weather to come together for a community snowball fight.

What started as a joke quickly turned into a community-wide event enjoyed by people of all ages.

“I’m a bit on awe about it all,” organiser Scott Miskelly said. “Around 120 to 150 people came along last night which was really good fun.

“We would do snowball fights when we were kids, so it’s been great to organise something for the whole community.”

Scott said it was his wife, Roxana, who jokingly suggested they have a snowball fight which spiralled into a much bigger event when their friends Wray Thomson and Debbie Mackay got involved.

Tonight, they’re aiming to host the biggest snowball fight in Scotland as they return for round two.

Are you ready for another snowball fight in Inverurie?

Garioch Rugby Club brightened up the evening by switching on the flood lights as everyone entered Kellends Park on Monday evening.

Snowball fight Kellands Park
The snowball fight on Monday night was a big success. Image: Scott Miskelly.

“People were coming from every direction into the park,” Scott said. “We had a couple in their 70s, and families with young kids.

“And, a great group of youths who came with a basket full of snowballs. They were awesome.

“It was just superb and lots of fun. The turnout was great, you couldn’t write it and we’re expecting more tonight. Lots of people have been talking about it.”

People taking part in snowball fight in Inverurie
Even more people are expected to turnout for round two on Tuesday. Image: Scott Miskelly.

Scott and his fellow organisers are urging even more people to don their hats and gloves and come out for part two this evening.

The festive fun will kick off at 7pm in a new location at Strathburn Park next to the Garioch Sports Centre.

Tonight’s edition will feature the same fun in the snow for the whole community but this time with music.

Sledgers, dog walks, stunning landscapes and golf course skiers – all the best pictures as north-east revels in snow

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stewart Milne Homes flag
Stewart Milne Group: Redundancy support event in Aberdeen
A worker is holding safety hardhat or helmet with blurred background of drilling rig derrick structure.
Women’s protective gear still a ‘challenge’ for North Sea workforce
The Malt Mill will become a new Brew Toon pub.
Brew Toon boss: 'It's a long road ahead but we can't wait to bring…
A stuck lorry has been blocking Carnegie’s Brae since 4:45am today. DC Thomson
Lorry jack-knifes on ice in city centre as commuters face Charleston delays after second…
Forensic officers can be seen putting items in a bag outside the building.
Forensic teams investigate scene in Tillydrone after man found dead near high rise
Dale Roberston and Ian Somers, who have opened Velohub at Transition Extreme as a way to "beat the bus gates" in Aberdeen. Image: Velohub/Creegan Communications
New e-bike scheme at Aberdeen Beach could 'help people beat the bus gates'
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aden Country Park café closes due to rising costs
Sacked Stewart Milne Group workers at the meeting in Aberdeen.
Stewart Milne Group: Workers 'gobsmacked' over firm's collapse
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Aberdeen and Dundee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen boy, 16, admits binding cat's legs together and torturing it

Conversation