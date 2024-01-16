Mass snowball fight brings Inverurie together with ‘around 150’ people joining in the fun

More than 100 people in Inverurie have taken advantage of the winter weather to come together for a community snowball fight.

What started as a joke quickly turned into a community-wide event enjoyed by people of all ages.

“I’m a bit on awe about it all,” organiser Scott Miskelly said. “Around 120 to 150 people came along last night which was really good fun.

“We would do snowball fights when we were kids, so it’s been great to organise something for the whole community.”

Scott said it was his wife, Roxana, who jokingly suggested they have a snowball fight which spiralled into a much bigger event when their friends Wray Thomson and Debbie Mackay got involved.

Tonight, they’re aiming to host the biggest snowball fight in Scotland as they return for round two.

Are you ready for another snowball fight in Inverurie?

Garioch Rugby Club brightened up the evening by switching on the flood lights as everyone entered Kellends Park on Monday evening.

“People were coming from every direction into the park,” Scott said. “We had a couple in their 70s, and families with young kids.

“And, a great group of youths who came with a basket full of snowballs. They were awesome.

“It was just superb and lots of fun. The turnout was great, you couldn’t write it and we’re expecting more tonight. Lots of people have been talking about it.”

Scott and his fellow organisers are urging even more people to don their hats and gloves and come out for part two this evening.

The festive fun will kick off at 7pm in a new location at Strathburn Park next to the Garioch Sports Centre.

Tonight’s edition will feature the same fun in the snow for the whole community but this time with music.