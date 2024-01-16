No more cash for delayed and over-budget hospitals in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No more cash for delayed and over-budget hospitals in Aberdeen

The Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital were originally due to open in 2020 but have been hit by delays.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Michael Matheson updated MSPs probing spending decisions. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Michael Matheson updated MSPs probing spending decisions. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

SNP health chief Michael Matheson has admitted there is no extra cash to help finish two over-budget and delayed Aberdeen hospitals.

The Anchor Centre aims to offer treatment for cancer and blood disorders, while the Baird Family Hospital will provide maternity services, breast screening and gynaecology.

The two major projects next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary were first expected to open in 2020 but have been hit by repeated delays and soaring costs.

Mr Matheson gave the shock update to MSPs in a Holyrood committee investigating spending decisions.

It’s the latest setback after a series of problems.

Redesign work was ordered after to fix the ventilation and water systems.

Around 170 sinks are being removed from the Baird design and air circulation systems will need to be changed at the Anchor Centre.

NHS Grampian has yet to establish the cost for the work and the health board is still not in a position to give firm opening dates.

‘No additional capital’

North East MSP Tess White quizzed Mr Matheson at Holyrood on whether any extra cash will be forthcoming to fund the design changes.

He said there is “no additional capital” available, blaming UK Government cuts of almost 10% to the Scottish Government’s capital budget over the next five years.

The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre are currently under construction at Foresterhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The SNP minister added that construction costs for projects in delivery have “already increased” as a result of inflation.

The Covid pandemic and inflation in the construction industry has already driven the price up.

The total bill last stood at £261m – more than double the original £120m estimate for the two facilities.

‘Extremely worrying’

Ms White said it would be “extremely worrying” to the hospital and would lead to “serious questions about delays to completion”.

In response, Mr Matheson said: “It’s a Grampian project and they’re taking it forward as a board.

“We’re providing as much support and assistance as we can to make sure we get these things right and that we address any changes which have to be made.

“But I’m afraid there is no additional head room in the capital budget given the cut that we’ve experienced from the UK Government to our capital budget and the direct impact that then has on capital projects right across the Scottish Government.

“Any additional costs will have to be met within the project costs overall.”

Tess White says stressed-out staff are at 'breaking point' amid pressures on the NHS. Absence rates and sick days at NHS Grampian are increasing.
Tory MSP Tess White. Image: Supplied.

Speaking after the committee, Ms White said: “Today’s news about the lack of any financial headroom will be very difficult for the board.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is currently receiving a record £41 billion per year funding settlement from the UK Government – the largest in the history of devolution and one that was further topped up by decisions taken at Autumn Statement.

“It can also borrow up to £450 million for capital investment on top of this record funding, and the UK Government has agreed to inflation-proof that limit going forward.”

NHS Grampian were approached for comment.

