Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ski reports: Snowfall delight for skiers and snowboarders at most north resorts

From the Cairngorms to Glenshee to Glencoe, what are your options for getting out on the slopes?

Lect Ski Resort.
Slopes on the Cairngorms have been covered in snow with more on the way. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

Snow is falling fast – but has there been enough for those wanting to ski, snowboard or sledge in the north of Scotland?

Aberdeenshire and Cairngorms resorts are fairing better with enough snow for outings, however the Highlands is still not seeing enough of the white stuff.

But with more snow to come this week, it’s hoped it will only be a matter of days until all resorts will be open and operating.

Here is the current position for anyone wanting to get out on the slopes this Monday.

Cairngorm Mountain, Aviemore

Fresh snow on open terrain and other areas are being assessed so that skiers can get out on the slopes today.

There is ‘Snow Factory’ snow in the beginner’s area, which is in great condition.

The terrain remains frozen at all levels.

The snow level is at 600metres or 1968.5ft

Cairngorm Mountain ski resort
A skier at Cairngorm Mountain. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A spokesperson said: “It is looking good for the M1 Poma for advanced skiers only to operate.

“The uplift is available to access the M1 and Lady runs, as well as the Traverse, 105 and Gunbarrel runs.

“Patrol is reporting some great skiing available on the M1 and Lady, with the occasional icy patch on the 105.”

Adding: “The conveyors and Sunkid lift will be good to go.

“Take care on our access roads and wrap up well as the wind chill will be around -16C.”

Winds are currently 20mph at base, and 40mph in the upper mountain with snow showers.

Temperatures are -7C to -9C.

Glencoe Mountain Resort

At Glencoe Mountain Resort there is still not enough snow for skiing.

The access chairlift and sledging slope opened at 9am.

A spokesperson said: “Last chair up at 3.30pm, we recommend arriving no later than 2.30pm for sledging and 2pm for Disc Golf to get sufficient time on the hill.

‘700 in one day’: Sledgers flock to slopes as skiers and snowboarders frozen out by conditions

Sledging and use of our sledges are complimentary with a chairlift ticket.

“Still not enough snow for skiing and snowboarding.”

With a lack of snow for skiing and snowboarding - Glencoe Mountain resort is offering sledging, as this picture shows.
Sledging was the activity of choice for snow seekers at Glencoe Mountain Resort. Image: Lauren J Fair.

Adding: “Ski and snowboard lessons available on man-made snow up on the mountain.

“Plateau Cafe is open daily.

“The panoramic White Corries Cafe at the base is open until 6pm this evening and reopens at 8am.”

Glenshee Ski Centre

At Glenshee Ski Centre it is good news for those wanting to get out on the slopes.

Sunnyside, Claybokie, Baddoch Chair, Plastic, Dink Dink and Rope Tow are open.

The operator said it “may get something else on depending on the snow showers overnight”.

Runs will be hard in the morning softening as the day goes on.

Glenshee Mountain Resort.
Glenshee Mountain Resort. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Seven lifts are open and operating.

Wind speed in the area is 19.7mph, with a temperature of -6C.

Tee@The Shee Cafe is open from Wednesday to Sunday.

Lecht Ski Centre

Lecht Ski Centre is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Nevis Range Snowsports near Fort William 

At Nevis Range Snowsports the gondola is open for foot passengers, last uplift is at 3.45pm.

No sledging due to icy conditions on the hill.

The operator hopes to open snowsports by the end of the week.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Our hill is transforming into a winter wonderland, and we can’t wait to welcome you back for snowsports soon.

“While we’re currently awaiting more snow, we’re thrilled to share that we have a solid base forming.

Skiing at Nevis Range.
Nevis Range. Image: Grayling.

“Even better, significant snowfall is in the forecast for early next week, making us optimistic about resuming snowsports operations by the end of next week.

“Our dedicated team is hard at work to ensure everything is ready for you as soon as conditions allow.

“We’ll open for snowsports as soon as conditions permit.”

The spokesperson continued: “Today will be much colder again at the Top Station. The wind direction will be varying around north-north-westerly with wind speeds around 13-22mph.

“Temperature will be -6°C with a wind chill of -13°C.”

As for the lower trail update, the spokesperson said: “We are aware that there may be damage to some of our lower Mountain Bike Trails.

“The team are currently accessing.

“However if you come across any damage please report it to 01397 705825.”

The Blue Steele and Blue Adder Climb are closed. Blue Adder is clear and can be accessed by the forest road.

All of the lower trails have trees down across the path.

 

 

 

 

