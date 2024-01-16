Man charged in connection with Tillydrone death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man charged in connection with Tillydrone death

Police have been carrying out enquiries at Elphinstone Court since the 37-year-old's death on Monday afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
Police attended Elphinstone Court twice on Monday following 'concern for a person' calls. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police attended Elphinstone Court twice on Monday following 'concern for a person' calls. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a person who fell from a high-rise building in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to reports of an injured man outside Elphinstone Court at around 3.30pm on Monday.

The 37-year-old – who has not been named yet – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police revealed earlier today that another 37-year-old man had been charged in connection with an assault and that enquiries were ongoing.

This evening, they have now confirmed he has been charged in connection with the death and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

The scene at Tillydrone today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a very difficult time for them. Our officers are providing support and the family request privacy as they come to terms with what has happened.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance while enquiries are carried out.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to officers, call 101 or, in the case of an emergency, dial 999.”

An eye witness told The P&J today that she saw a man fall from a window at Elphinstone Court on Monday afternoon.

Officer first attended the high-rise building at 10.15am that morning after calls were received reporting “concern for a person”.

They carried out enquiries at the scene however no one could be traced.

The circumstances of their visit have been referred to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department for consideration.

Forensic officers can be seen putting items in a bag outside the building.

Officers have remained at the scene since Monday carrying out enquiries, and erecting a tent around the man’s body.

Forensic officers attended the scene today and carried out searches of the area, bagging evidence.

Local residents have told The P&J today they have been left shocked by the tragedy.

They said: “Nothing like this happens here.”

 

Forensic teams investigate scene in Tillydrone after man found dead near high rise

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Heavy snow leads to delays, road closures in Aberdeenshire, Highlands
A rendering of the newly funded Aberdeenshire regional museum and library in Peterhead. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Designs for multi-million pound museum and library in Peterhead unveiled
Capturing the scenic beauty of snow-covered landscapes in and around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from a mesmerizing aerial perspective using a drone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Stunning drone footage shows wintry scenes across north-east
Peterhead Sheriff Court
Hapless Huntly amateur sleuth in court on harassment charge after tailing the wrong woman
Castle Street public toilets damaged by vandals.
Vandals target Fraserburgh public toilets just hours after reopening
Stewart Milne Homes flag
Stewart Milne Group: Redundancy support event in Aberdeen
Snowball fight at Kellands Park
Mass snowball fight brings Inverurie together with 'around 150' people joining in the fun
A worker is holding safety hardhat or helmet with blurred background of drilling rig derrick structure.
Women’s protective gear still a ‘challenge’ for North Sea workforce
The Malt Mill will become a new Brew Toon pub.
Brew Toon boss: 'It's a long road ahead but we can't wait to bring…
A stuck lorry has been blocking Carnegie’s Brae since 4:45am today. DC Thomson
Lorry jack-knifes on ice in city centre as commuters face Charleston delays after second…