Man charged in connection with Tillydrone death

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a person who fell from a high-rise building in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to reports of an injured man outside Elphinstone Court at around 3.30pm on Monday.

The 37-year-old – who has not been named yet – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police revealed earlier today that another 37-year-old man had been charged in connection with an assault and that enquiries were ongoing.

This evening, they have now confirmed he has been charged in connection with the death and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a very difficult time for them. Our officers are providing support and the family request privacy as they come to terms with what has happened.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance while enquiries are carried out.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to officers, call 101 or, in the case of an emergency, dial 999.”

An eye witness told The P&J today that she saw a man fall from a window at Elphinstone Court on Monday afternoon.

Officer first attended the high-rise building at 10.15am that morning after calls were received reporting “concern for a person”.

They carried out enquiries at the scene however no one could be traced.

The circumstances of their visit have been referred to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department for consideration.

Officers have remained at the scene since Monday carrying out enquiries, and erecting a tent around the man’s body.

Forensic officers attended the scene today and carried out searches of the area, bagging evidence.

Local residents have told The P&J today they have been left shocked by the tragedy.

They said: “Nothing like this happens here.”