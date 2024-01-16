Nicky Devlin: BBC Scotland have Clyde v Aberdeen tie down as potential Scottish Cup shock – let’s prove them wrong

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin aims to prove BBC Scotland wrong by overcoming League Two minnows Clyde in the Scottish Cup.

Right-back Devlin thinks the fourth round tie was chosen for live coverage by the broadcaster in the hope of another momentous shock, after Aberdeen crashed to a humiliating 1-0 loss to sixth tier Darvel at the same stage in January last year.

It was the worst cup loss in the club’s 120-year history and arguably the biggest-ever upset in Scottish football.

Devlin reckons the broadcasters selected Aberdeen’s clash at Clyde for a Friday night live broadcast in the hope of a box-office repeat.

Clyde are rock bottom of League Two and have won just two of their 19 league fixtures.

Devlin said: “It is a Friday night and the fact it has been picked for television means that they will be looking for a bit of a surprise or a shock.

“We understand that and we know it is coming.

“However, we have had a break, are refreshed and ready to kick on.”

‘I don’t want to just get to finals, I want to win them’

Devlin was not involved in the Darvel debacle as he only joined the Dons in the summer summer, penning a two-year deal.

Aberdeen have already contested one cup final this season.

They lost the Viaplay Cup final 1-0 to Rangers at Hampden last month as the Dons’ bid to end a trophy drought dating back to 2014 fell short.

Reaching finals is not enough for Devlin, and a cup final loser’s medal means nothing to the defender.

The 30-year-old insists he signed on at Pittodrie to win trophies.

And he aims to take a first step to what he hopes will be Scottish Cup glory this season by seeing off the challenge of Clyde.

Devlin said: “We want to get to cup finals and we want to win them.

“Obviously we got to the Viaplay Cup final.

“However, I don’t want to be just getting to finals – I want to be winning them.

“We have loser medals and I don’t think anybody wants them.

“There is nothing to show for that.”

The ‘buzz’ of the Scottish Cup

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990, when they overcame Celtic in a penalty shoot-out.

The Red Army will travel in force to Hamilton’s New Advocates Park for Friday’s tie in the hope it will be the first step towards ending that 34-year drought.

Devlin said: “When you play in the Scottish Cup, from the amateurs all the way up, there is that extra buzz – there is that excitement.

“I get that and the fans get the same buzz.

“Clyde will have the buzz and we are the big team going to their backyard.

“However, Clyde will make it difficult.”

Devlin’s gratitude to Clyde gaffer

Clyde are managed by former Dundee United, Partick Thistle and Falkirk boss Ian McCall.

The 59-year-old took on the managerial position in November last year.

Devlin previously played under McCall and credits the Clyde manager with a key role in his career.

McCall made the defender captain of Ayr United at just 20 years old.

It was a show of faith in a young player Devlin remains grateful for – however, it does not temper his desire to knock his former gaffer out of the cup.

He said: “I know Ian McCall really well.

“I have a lot of respect for him and I know he will have them fired up.

“Ian made me captain at Ayr when I was 20.

“He was great for my career and pushed me on a bit more.

“I don’t think many managers would have made me captain when I was so young.

“We had two-and-a-half years together, which were great.

“I was there six months before Ian arrived.

“We got relegated from the Championship, but then we won promotion in his first full season.

“To be captain of a team who wins promotion when you are 20 was brilliant.

“He was fantastic for me and looked out for me a lot.

“I know I owe him a lot.”

Former Don joins Port Vale

Former Aberdeen defender Rhys Williams has joined Port Vale on loan from Liverpool.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen defender Rhys Williams has joined Port Vale on loan from Liverpool.

The 22 year-old central defender failed to make a single competitive appearance for the Dons during his loan from the Anfield club in the first half of the season.

Having been recalled by the Reds earlier this month the 6ft 5in defender will spend the rest of the campaign with the English League One side.

Williams could make his debut for Port Vale, who are 15th in the table, when they host Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.