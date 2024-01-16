Nicky Devlin: BBC Scotland have Clyde v Aberdeen tie down as potential Scottish Cup shock – let’s prove them wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Nicky Devlin: BBC Scotland have Clyde v Aberdeen tie down as potential Scottish Cup shock – let’s prove them wrong

Defender Devlin reckons the Scottish Cup clash was chosen for live broadcast because the BBC expect a repeat of the Dons' Darvel disaster.

By Sean Wallace
Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken in Sweden. Image: SNS.
Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken in Sweden. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin aims to prove BBC Scotland wrong by overcoming League Two minnows Clyde in the Scottish Cup.

Right-back Devlin thinks the fourth round tie was chosen for live coverage by the broadcaster in the hope of another momentous shock, after Aberdeen crashed to a humiliating 1-0 loss to sixth tier Darvel at the same stage in January last year.

It was the worst cup loss in the club’s 120-year history and arguably the biggest-ever upset in Scottish football.

Devlin reckons the broadcasters selected Aberdeen’s clash at Clyde for a Friday night live broadcast in the hope of a box-office repeat.

Clyde are rock bottom of League Two and have won just two of their 19 league fixtures.

Darvel players celebrate in the changing room after a famous win against Aberdeen at Recreation Park. Image: SNS
The Darvel players celebrate in the changing room after a famous win against Aberdeen at Recreation Park. Image: SNS.

Devlin said: “It is a Friday night and the fact it has been picked for television means that they will be looking for a bit of a surprise or a shock.

“We understand that and we know it is coming.

“However, we have had a break, are refreshed and ready to kick on.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin playing against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin playing against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

‘I don’t want to just get to finals, I want to win them’

Devlin was not involved in the Darvel debacle as he only joined the Dons in the summer summer, penning a two-year deal.

Aberdeen have already contested one cup final this season.

They lost the Viaplay Cup final 1-0 to Rangers at Hampden last month as the Dons’ bid to end a trophy drought dating back to 2014 fell short.

Reaching finals is not enough for Devlin, and a cup final loser’s medal means nothing to the defender.

The 30-year-old insists he signed on at Pittodrie to win trophies.

And he aims to take a first step to what he hopes will be Scottish Cup glory this season by seeing off the challenge of Clyde.

Nicky Devlin in action against Rangers. in the Viapay Cup final. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin in action against Rangers in the Viapay Cup final. Image: SNS.

Devlin said: “We want to get to cup finals and we want to win them.

“Obviously we got to the Viaplay Cup final.

“However, I don’t want to be just getting to finals – I want to be winning them.

“We have loser medals and I don’t think anybody wants them.

“There is nothing to show for that.”

The ‘buzz’ of the Scottish Cup

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990, when they overcame Celtic in a penalty shoot-out.

The Red Army will travel in force to Hamilton’s New Advocates Park for Friday’s tie in the hope it will be the first step towards ending that 34-year drought.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates during a Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates during the Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Devlin said: “When you play in the Scottish Cup, from the amateurs all the way up, there is that extra buzz – there is that excitement.

“I get that and the fans get the same buzz.

“Clyde will have the buzz and we are the big team going to their backyard.

“However, Clyde will make it difficult.”

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin pictured beside Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin pictured beside Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Devlin’s gratitude to Clyde gaffer

Clyde are managed by former Dundee United, Partick Thistle and Falkirk boss Ian McCall.

The 59-year-old took on the managerial position in November last year.

Devlin previously played under McCall and credits the Clyde manager with a key role in his career.

McCall made the defender captain of Ayr United at just 20 years old.

It was a show of faith in a young player Devlin remains grateful for – however, it does not temper his desire to knock his former gaffer out of the cup.

He said: “I know Ian McCall really well.

“I have a lot of respect for him and I know he will have them fired up.

“Ian made me captain at Ayr when I was 20.

Clyde boss Ian McCall. Image: SNS.
Clyde boss Ian McCall. Image: SNS.

“He was great for my career and pushed me on a bit more.

“I don’t think many managers would have made me captain when I was so young.

“We had two-and-a-half years together, which were great.

“I was there six months before Ian arrived.

“We got relegated from the Championship, but then we won promotion in his first full season.

“To be captain of a team who wins promotion when you are 20 was brilliant.

“He was fantastic for me and looked out for me a lot.

“I know I owe him a lot.”

Former Don joins Port Vale

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen defender Rhys Williams has joined Port Vale on loan from Liverpool.

The 22 year-old central defender failed to make a single competitive appearance for the Dons during his loan from the Anfield club in the first half of the season.

Having been recalled by the Reds earlier this month the 6ft 5in defender will spend the rest of the campaign with the English League One side.

Williams could make his debut for Port Vale, who are 15th in the table, when they host Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

More from Aberdeen FC

Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must prove lessons have been learned from Darvel nightmare when they…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's Scottish Cup road to redemption starts this week
James McGarry of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Australian A-League a hotbed of signing talent for British clubs, says Aberdeen full-back James…
Or Dadia during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Or Dadia linked with Aberdeen exit as Hapoel Tel Aviv are said to be…
Hannah Innes in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Glasgow City.
Hannah Innes glad to be getting regular run-out with Aberdeen Women in breakthrough season
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen transfer latest: Clubs in Netherlands and Italy interested in striker Duk with view…
Theo Snelders, Alex McLeish and Brian Irvine celebrate after Aberdeen's 1990 Scottish Cup win.
How Brian Irvine became Aberdeen's unlikely Scottish Cup hero
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline in a SWPL match against Partick Thistle.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster stands by playing out from the back philosophy after…
Jordan Kirkpatrick scores to make it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Brian Irvine: Time for Aberdeen to lay ghosts of Darvel to rest
The South Stand at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen step up move to offer more seats inside Pittodrie for home fans

Conversation