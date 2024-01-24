North-east director Jon S Baird to direct new Godfather film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east director Jon S Baird to direct new Godfather film

The Peterhead-born director announced works are underway to create a new “Scottish Godfather” movie.

By Michelle Henderson
Film director Jon S Baird.
Film director Jon S Baird confirmed a script is now in the works for the new Godfather film. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

North-east film director Jon S Baird has confirmed works are underway to create a new “Scottish Godfather” movie.

The Peterhead-born filmmaker has joined forces with award-winning Scottish writer Gregory Burke to bring the epic crime drama to life.

The movie will be set in Glasgow; a dream come true for the world-renowned creator.

Mr Baird announced the exciting project during an appearance on the Restless Natives podcast – presented by Martin Compston and Gordon Smart.

He said: “I have always wanted to do something in Scotland again but on a big scale and get everybody together.

Film director Jon S Baird on the red carpet.
Jon S Baird, pictured at the Stan and Ollie Premiere during the BFI London Film Festival, revealed the exciting news during an appearance on the Restless Natives podcast. Image: Supplied by PA

“Myself and a writer called Gregory Burke – he’s a really great writer and Scottish guy from Dunfermline – we have just started writing a script. It’s based on the Glasgow underworld but it’s a Scottish version of a Godfather story. It’s tasty.”

Script in the works for new blockbuster movie

Mr Baird confirmed a script was already in the works, as excitement for the project builds among film companies and studios.

In the 70-minute long podcast, the director spoke of how the project became a hot topic during the Bafta Scotland awards.

Mr Baird added: “I was up at the Bafta Scotland a couple of weeks ago and Shirley Henderson was getting the lifetime achievement, so she asked me to present it to her, which was great. I literally whispered to one person, “We’re going to be doing this Scottish Godfather,” and half an hour later, I had Dougray and Tony Curran and everyone else over asking “What’s all this? That’s what I want to do. I’m really excited about it.”

The film will follow hot on the heels of his latest Hollywood blockbuster, Tetris, set in the heart of Aberdeen.

Jon S Baird filming scenes for the movie Tetris in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen formed the perfect backdrop for the director’s latest Hollywood blockbuster Tetris. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Based on true events, the Apple TV+ film stars Taron Egerton and tells the origin story of the popular Nintendo video game.

Streets across the city were transformed into Soviet-era Russia to form the backdrop for the film.

Shooting for the big-budget picture got underway in February 2021 attracting large crowds of spectators.

For days fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the action first hand.

Mr Baird concealed his desires to be a film director while growing up in the north-east

Capturing the audience’s attention has been a longstanding dream for the Scottish director.

Growing up in Peterhead, Mr Baird spoke of how he kept his desire to become a director under wraps before setting his sights on London to begin a career in the film industry.

He added: “There isn’t an industry up there. I didn’t come from a family that had any connections at all or any sort of connections in that industry.

“My dad loved musical theatre. He worked in construction and his brother-in-law, my uncle, used to live down in the south coast of England and we used to come down and stay with him twice a year. On the way down we would always stop in London and my dad, who was a quiet sort of guy and a man’s man, just loved the musicals.

“As a kid, he would bring us to Oliver, Me and My Girl and Miss Saigone. I really got the bug from an early age, but I was in a state school in Peterhead and it’s not the kind of place you can turn around and say, “I want to be a theatre director.”

“I kept that to myself for years and years and then I went to Aberdeen University, graduated from there and as soon as I was able, I moved straight to London where the streets were paved with gold and not haddock.”

Mr Baird went on to secure his first job as a runner; helping to pave the way towards a successful career in the industry.

