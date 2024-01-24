Highland drivers face £100 fine for pavement parking from next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland drivers face £100 fine for pavement parking from next week

The change in legislation will be enforced from February 1.

By Stuart Findlay
Drivers face a £100 fine if they carry on with this behaviour.
Drivers face a £100 fine if they carry on with this behaviour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Highland Council has issued a reminder to drivers that they’ll face a £100 fine if caught parking on the pavement from the start of February.

New legislation across Scotland has banned pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs.

It came into force in December 2023 but the council’s parking team has only been issuing warning notices to drivers until now.

But that will change from next Thursday.

Why is the law changing?

Councillor Ken Gowans, head of the local authority’s economy and infrastructure committee, said the practice was “dangerous and frustrating”.

He said: “Many people face daily difficulties with pavement parking.

“It can force people to take unnecessary risks.

“For example, people using wheelchairs and buggies or prams without access to dropped kerbs can be forced onto the road, risking their safety.”

Inverness councillor Ken Gowans.

Anyone caught risks a fine of £100.

The fee is reduced to £50 if it’s paid within 14 days.

Although pavement parking was not previously banned in Scotland, the Highway Code states that drivers should not do it.

But this was always considered advisory and – outside of London – not backed up by any legislation.

Certain exemptions will still exist for things like ensuring safe access for emergency vehicles.

Do people support the new ban?

Last year, the Press and Journal ran a poll asking readers if they supported the introduction of the pavement parking ban.

Of the 808 voters, 502, or 62%, said drivers should be fined for parking on pavements, blocking dropped kerbs or double parking.

182 people, 23% of the vote, said they did not support it.

The fines are already being enforced in Aberdeen.

There were 124 votes in favour of the ban only being enforced on certain streets.

Some called the changes “long overdue”, stating that parking on pavements is “selfish” because it pushes people with buggies and wheelchairs onto the road.

While others argued a lack of suitable parking meant it would be foolish to try to enforce.

Conversation