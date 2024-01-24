Highland drivers face £100 fine for pavement parking from next week

Highland Council has issued a reminder to drivers that they’ll face a £100 fine if caught parking on the pavement from the start of February.

New legislation across Scotland has banned pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs.

It came into force in December 2023 but the council’s parking team has only been issuing warning notices to drivers until now.

But that will change from next Thursday.

Why is the law changing?

Councillor Ken Gowans, head of the local authority’s economy and infrastructure committee, said the practice was “dangerous and frustrating”.

He said: “Many people face daily difficulties with pavement parking.

“It can force people to take unnecessary risks.

“For example, people using wheelchairs and buggies or prams without access to dropped kerbs can be forced onto the road, risking their safety.”

Anyone caught risks a fine of £100.

The fee is reduced to £50 if it’s paid within 14 days.

Although pavement parking was not previously banned in Scotland, the Highway Code states that drivers should not do it.

But this was always considered advisory and – outside of London – not backed up by any legislation.

Certain exemptions will still exist for things like ensuring safe access for emergency vehicles.

Do people support the new ban?

Last year, the Press and Journal ran a poll asking readers if they supported the introduction of the pavement parking ban.

Of the 808 voters, 502, or 62%, said drivers should be fined for parking on pavements, blocking dropped kerbs or double parking.

182 people, 23% of the vote, said they did not support it.

There were 124 votes in favour of the ban only being enforced on certain streets.

Some called the changes “long overdue”, stating that parking on pavements is “selfish” because it pushes people with buggies and wheelchairs onto the road.

While others argued a lack of suitable parking meant it would be foolish to try to enforce.