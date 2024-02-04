Kintore ‘community heroes’ receive new flood defence equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kintore ‘community heroes’ receive new flood defence equipment

SSEN has provided the Kintore Resilience group with three high powered trash pumps.

By Shanay Taylor
The Kintore resilience group received flood defence equipment from SSEN.
The Kintore resilience group received flood defence equipment from SSEN.

Residents in Kintore are “delighted” to have received equipment to help their flood defence scheme.

SSEN has provided members of the Kintore Resilience group with three high powered trash pumps to help in future flood events.

It comes after the Aberdeenshire group’s efforts over the last few years to help protect the town from disastrous flooding amid severe weather warnings.

Members have been hailed as “community heroes” for their efforts during recent storms.

SSEN provides three pumps for Kintore flood defences

Kintore has been hit by severe flooding, most recently during Storm Babet.

When the storm hit last October, residents narrowly escaped their homes being flooded as the group managed to pump 120,000 litres of water from parts of the town.

The north-east felt the full force of Storm Babet. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This was due to the resilience team’s efforts, working around the clock to ensure that people and their homes were kept safe.

Despite the gracious efforts of all involved, the resilience team say there is only so much they can do.

Which is why they are thrilled to have received more equipment from SSEN.

A spokesperson for the resilience team, said the new equipment has “doubled” the ways they can help people.

Adding: “If we didn’t have these pumps, we wouldn’t be able to help as many people.

“Our supply just didn’t meet with our demand during the height of the floods, so we are pleased to get these pumps today.”

Mr Jim Reid, who is part of the resilience team in Kintore, has been described as “going above and beyond” for the community as he has provided water pumps, sandbags and walkie-talkies.

The new equipment. Image: Shanay Taylor/DC Thomson

The new pumps will be able to pump over a tonne of water per minute, which Mr Reid says will help “immensely” during extreme flooding.

He added: “If we have a sustained period of rain for several days, we will be able to cope better with these pumps.”

The pumps cost around £5,200 to buy.

A team spokesperson said: “It makes a difference that we can help people in need.

“We want to help anyone and everyone we can, but there is only so much a resilience group can do.”

‘Waiting for things to get worse’

Local resident Katherine Grigor credits the resilience team with helping her stay at home, which she has previously had to evacuate, during Storm Babet.

She said whenever it rains, she feels as though she is “waiting for things to get worse”.

“Having these pumps will make a difference, it’s comforting to know they are there if we need them,” she added.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “It’s always good to help the local community.

“Floods seem to be getting worse and worse, so any way in which we can help, we will definitely do that.

“Hopefully these pumps will give the community more flexibility to recover from these disastrous events.”

