Kintore ‘community heroes’ receive new flood defence equipment

Residents in Kintore are “delighted” to have received equipment to help their flood defence scheme.

SSEN has provided members of the Kintore Resilience group with three high powered trash pumps to help in future flood events.

It comes after the Aberdeenshire group’s efforts over the last few years to help protect the town from disastrous flooding amid severe weather warnings.

Members have been hailed as “community heroes” for their efforts during recent storms.

SSEN provides three pumps for Kintore flood defences

Kintore has been hit by severe flooding, most recently during Storm Babet.

When the storm hit last October, residents narrowly escaped their homes being flooded as the group managed to pump 120,000 litres of water from parts of the town.

This was due to the resilience team’s efforts, working around the clock to ensure that people and their homes were kept safe.

Despite the gracious efforts of all involved, the resilience team say there is only so much they can do.

Which is why they are thrilled to have received more equipment from SSEN.

A spokesperson for the resilience team, said the new equipment has “doubled” the ways they can help people.

Adding: “If we didn’t have these pumps, we wouldn’t be able to help as many people.

“Our supply just didn’t meet with our demand during the height of the floods, so we are pleased to get these pumps today.”

Mr Jim Reid, who is part of the resilience team in Kintore, has been described as “going above and beyond” for the community as he has provided water pumps, sandbags and walkie-talkies.

The new pumps will be able to pump over a tonne of water per minute, which Mr Reid says will help “immensely” during extreme flooding.

He added: “If we have a sustained period of rain for several days, we will be able to cope better with these pumps.”

The pumps cost around £5,200 to buy.

A team spokesperson said: “It makes a difference that we can help people in need.

“We want to help anyone and everyone we can, but there is only so much a resilience group can do.”

‘Waiting for things to get worse’

Local resident Katherine Grigor credits the resilience team with helping her stay at home, which she has previously had to evacuate, during Storm Babet.

She said whenever it rains, she feels as though she is “waiting for things to get worse”.

“Having these pumps will make a difference, it’s comforting to know they are there if we need them,” she added.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “It’s always good to help the local community.

“Floods seem to be getting worse and worse, so any way in which we can help, we will definitely do that.

“Hopefully these pumps will give the community more flexibility to recover from these disastrous events.”