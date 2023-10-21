Storm Babet wreaks havoc in Inverurie and Kintore as residents prepare for flooding

As day two of Storm Babet rages on, towns across Aberdeenshire are fighting tooth and nail to keep residents safe.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for rain across most of Aberdeenshire today – including Inverurie, Kintore, Kemnay, Alford, and Banchory.

Elsewhere, a red warning, posing “danger to life” is also in place from Forfar up to Inverbervie.

At least three people in the UK have already died in Storm Babet, with a vehicle also reported missing.

Helicopter crews have also been searching the Marykirk area following reports of a driver stranded in floodwater.

Inverurie and Kintore under amber warning

Heavy and persistent rain has battered most of Inverurie and Kintore for nearly 24 hours now.

In that time the River Don has burst its banks causing residential areas in Port Elphinstone and Kintore to begin to flood.

Many local businesses, as well as major supermarket chains, have been left high and dry as deliveries have not been possible with several road closures due to adverse weather.

A shop assistant at Tesco in Inverurie described the surrounding empty shelves as being “the worst” she had ever seen.

A sign in the store read: “Unfortunately, due to the adverse weather conditions, we have not received deliveries of fresh food, milk or bread from our suppliers.

“We will act immediately on delivery of these products to get them back on sale for our customers.

“Thank you very much for shopping with us.”

Inverurie residents act quickly to protect their homes

Residents have had to act fast to try to save their homes and belongings from flood water.

Mrs Anne Macintosh, who has lived on Canal Road in Port Elphinstone for 17 years, shared how she had to make her own personal flood plan.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, she said: “I was flooded out back in 2016 when it was Storm Arwen.

“I do what I do and have my own personal flood plan. All of my things are up as high as I can get them. I seal all of my bedding and clothes and place them into my car, which is parked somewhere else safe.”

Miss Freya Marwick is another resident affected by floods in the Port Elphinstone area. Despite taking the necessary precautions and purchasing floodgates, unfortunately, they have not arrived on time.

She said: “We have floodgates on the way, but because of the weather they haven’t come.

“Last year, we had a bit of flooding. But, I’ve decided not to be too worried because if it happens, it happens.”

Businesses waiting days for deliveries

Several businesses in the area have been unable to receive any of their “crucial” food deliveries for days now, as they try their best to make do with what they have left.

Mr John Ewen, manager of Subway in Inverurie, told us that there will be no more fresh vegetables until at least Monday.

“We have been waiting on a vegetable delivery for days that has never turned up,” he said. “There will be no more fresh vegetables until at least Monday now.

“We are just having to make do with what we have in store.”

Mrs Fiona Clegg who owns Playtown – a play cafe for children in Inverurie – is fortunate to have been able to open her business today, but says if things get worse she would have to close.

Speaking to the Press & Journal she said: “We have managed to open. I think it’s mostly people from Inverurie who have still been able to come along.

“If people can’t make it, we are giving them a code to re-book, so they don’t lose any money.

“We are telling customers if it’s safe to travel please come, but if not, stay home and stay safe.”

Mrs Clegg has also been one of the lucky businesses in the area to receive a bread delivery.

However, as she gets other supplies such as milk from local supermarkets, she is unsure when she will be able to re-stock essential items.

Inverurie to Oldmeldrum blocked by flood water

Images show the devastating impacts around parts of Inverurie as Storm Babet batters the region.

Residents have barricaded their doors with sandbags, roads appear unpassable with water and fields are submerged by the floods.

The Inverurie to Oldmeldrum road is causing a lot of travel chaos as parts of the B9170 are completely covered in flood water.

The road leading up to Barra Berries Farm Shop closed earlier today as heavy rainfall has taken over the area, causing it to be unsafe to drive.

Pictures taken just outside of Inverurie highlight the condition in which roads have bene in as torrential rain is only supposed to get worse as the day goes on.

Several road closures have occurred around Aberdeenshire. You can follow all of our latest updates on the storm here.

Kintore volunteers pump 120,000 litres of flood water

Meanwhile in Kintore members of the community have been described as “heroes” for their efforts to pump 120,000 litres of flood water from residential gardens in Northern Road in Kintore.

Father and son duo Allan and Aty Miller of AM Shellfish, alongside Roy Leith worked all through last night to pump and remove flood water with an articulated tanker.

Community council chairwoman, Moira Moran described the local support as nothing short of “amazing.”

Adding: “There has been a really great community spirit. We’ve had up to 61 people volunteering to help the resilience team, it’s amazing.

“Yesterday morning I woke up to 124 messages with everything.”

Over the last few days, Kintore Public Hall has been set up as a rest centre for those in need within the area. Residents who require shelter, warmth, electricity, food and water are welcome to go along.

Mr Jim Reid, who is part of the resilience team in Kintore, has been described as “going above and beyond” for the community as he has provided sandbags and walkie-talkies as well as other essential items.

His initiative and knowledge have “really made a difference” said Alan Milne, a first responder who has also volunteered to help the community in Kintore.

Despite working nightshift for the past few nights, he has been at the rest centre volunteering over the last few days.

He added: “When I’ve not been here, I’ve been on nightshift with the Scottish Ambulance.

“Jim has taken the bull by the horn and throttled it. His knowledge, contacts and how he has been able to pull everybody together has really made a difference.”

The work which was undertaken last night has ultimately saved Kingsfield Road – which is prone to flooding – the team added.

Ms Mo Thorburn said: “They are just heroes for the work they have been doing. Without them, it would have been much worse.”