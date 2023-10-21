Storm Babet wreaks havoc in Inverurie and Kintore as residents prepare for flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet wreaks havoc in Inverurie and Kintore as residents prepare for flooding

Community heros came out in force to help as Storm Babet battered parts of Aberdeenshire including Inverurie and Kintore.

By Shanay Taylor
The River Don at Inverurie has burst its banks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The River Don at Inverurie has burst its banks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As day two of Storm Babet rages on, towns across Aberdeenshire are fighting tooth and nail to keep residents safe.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for rain across most of Aberdeenshire today – including Inverurie, Kintore, Kemnay, Alford, and Banchory.

Elsewhere, a red warning, posing “danger to life” is also in place from Forfar up to Inverbervie.

The River Don at Inverurie has burst its banks.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

At least three people in the UK have already died in Storm Babet, with a vehicle also reported missing.

Helicopter crews have also been searching the Marykirk area following reports of a driver stranded in floodwater.

Keithhall Road in Inverurie is flooded. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Inverurie and Kintore under amber warning

Heavy and persistent rain has battered most of Inverurie and Kintore for nearly 24 hours now.

In that time the River Don has burst its banks causing residential areas in Port Elphinstone and Kintore to begin to flood.

Canal Road in Inverurie has been hit with floods.
Canal Road in Inverurie is beginning to flood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Many local businesses, as well as major supermarket chains, have been left high and dry as deliveries have not been possible with several road closures due to adverse weather.

Shelves are empty in Tesco, Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson.

A shop assistant at Tesco in Inverurie described the surrounding empty shelves as being “the worst” she had ever seen.

A sign in the store read: “Unfortunately, due to the adverse weather conditions, we have not received deliveries of fresh food, milk or bread from our suppliers.

Shops have been unable to receive deliveries. Image: DC Thomson.

“We will act immediately on delivery of these products to get them back on sale for our customers.

“Thank you very much for shopping with us.”

Inverurie residents act quickly to protect their homes

Residents have had to act fast to try to save their homes and belongings from flood water.

Sandbags at homes on Canal Road, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mrs Anne Macintosh, who has lived on Canal Road in Port Elphinstone for 17 years, shared how she had to make her own personal flood plan.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, she said: “I was flooded out back in 2016 when it was Storm Arwen.

“I do what I do and have my own personal flood plan. All of my things are up as high as I can get them. I seal all of my bedding and clothes and place them into my car, which is parked somewhere else safe.”

Residents have started to prepare for flooding on Canal Road in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Miss Freya Marwick is another resident affected by floods in the Port Elphinstone area. Despite taking the necessary precautions and purchasing floodgates, unfortunately, they have not arrived on time.

She said: “We have floodgates on the way, but because of the weather they haven’t come.

The rear of two homes on Canal Road, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Last year, we had a bit of flooding. But, I’ve decided not to be too worried because if it happens, it happens.”

Businesses waiting days for deliveries

Several businesses in the area have been unable to receive any of their “crucial” food deliveries for days now, as they try their best to make do with what they have left.

Canal Road, Canal Crescent junction, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr John Ewen, manager of Subway in Inverurie, told us that there will be no more fresh vegetables until at least Monday.

“We have been waiting on a vegetable delivery for days that has never turned up,” he said. “There will be no more fresh vegetables until at least Monday now.

“We are just having to make do with what we have in store.”

Keithhall Road, Inverurie is submerged in water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mrs Fiona Clegg who owns Playtown – a play cafe for children in Inverurie – is fortunate to have been able to open her business today, but says if things get worse she would have to close.

Speaking to the Press & Journal she said: “We have managed to open. I think it’s mostly people from Inverurie who have still been able to come along.

Mrs Fiona Clegg who owns Playtown in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson.

“If people can’t make it, we are giving them a code to re-book, so they don’t lose any money.

“We are telling customers if it’s safe to travel please come, but if not, stay home and stay safe.”

Mrs Clegg has also been one of the lucky businesses in the area to receive a bread delivery.

However, as she gets other supplies such as milk from local supermarkets, she is unsure when she will be able to re-stock essential items.

Inverurie to Oldmeldrum blocked by flood water

Images show the devastating impacts around parts of Inverurie as Storm Babet batters the region.

 

The River Don at Inverurie has been badly impacted by flooding. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Residents have barricaded their doors with sandbags, roads appear unpassable with water and fields are submerged by the floods.

The Inverurie to Oldmeldrum road is causing a lot of travel chaos as parts of the B9170 are completely covered in flood water.

The B9170 Inverurie to Oldmeldrum Road is submerged in water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The road leading up to Barra Berries Farm Shop closed earlier today as heavy rainfall has taken over the area, causing it to be unsafe to drive.

Pictures taken just outside of Inverurie highlight the condition in which roads have bene in as torrential rain is only supposed to get worse as the day goes on.

Several road closures have occurred around Aberdeenshire. You can follow all of our latest updates on the storm here.

Kintore volunteers pump 120,000 litres of flood water

The River Don at Kintore railway station is also affected. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile in Kintore members of the community have been described as “heroes” for their efforts to pump 120,000 litres of flood water from residential gardens in Northern Road in Kintore.

Father and son duo Allan and Aty Miller of AM Shellfish, alongside Roy Leith worked all through last night to pump and remove flood water with an articulated tanker.

The River Don on the road to Kintore Golf Club is unpassable. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Community council chairwoman, Moira Moran described the local support as nothing short of “amazing.”

Adding: “There has been a really great community spirit. We’ve had up to 61 people volunteering to help the resilience team, it’s amazing.

“Yesterday morning I woke up to 124 messages with everything.”

Kintore respite centre set up in the Public Hall, with L-R Moira Moran, Alan Milne, Mo Thorburn, Kirsty Wilson and Natasha Sim. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Over the last few days, Kintore Public Hall has been set up as a rest centre for those in need within the area. Residents who require shelter, warmth, electricity, food and water are welcome to go along.

Mr Jim Reid, who is part of the resilience team in Kintore, has been described as “going above and beyond” for the community as he has provided sandbags and walkie-talkies as well as other essential items.

The River Don at Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

His initiative and knowledge have “really made a difference” said Alan Milne, a first responder who has also volunteered to help the community in Kintore.

The River Don on the road to Kintore Golf Club. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Despite working nightshift for the past few nights, he has been at the rest centre volunteering over the last few days.

He added: “When I’ve not been here, I’ve been on nightshift with the Scottish Ambulance.

Park benches are covered in water at the River Don at Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Jim has taken the bull by the horn and throttled it. His knowledge, contacts and how he has been able to pull everybody together has really made a difference.”

The work which was undertaken last night has ultimately saved Kingsfield Road – which is prone to flooding – the team added.

Ms Mo Thorburn said: “They are just heroes for the work they have been doing. Without them, it would have been much worse.”

Storm Babet live updates: Aberdeenshire residents warned ‘do not travel’ as flooding causes major disruption

