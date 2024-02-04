Bus driver who died in Elgin incident named by police

A bus driver who died after an incident in Elgin has been named by police.

Emergency services were called to Elgin bus station in the St Giles Road area at around 10.40pm on Friday, following reports of an assault.

Keith Rollinson, 58, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital but died a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said in a statement: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Keith is understood to be from the Elgin area.

Floral tributes left after death of bus driver

The Elgin community has been rocked by the incident and condolences to Keith’s family have been pouring in.

Floral tributes have also been left at Elgin bus station which has since re-opened following the incident.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”

A police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”