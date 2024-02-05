Cannabis factory worth £1.1 million shut down near Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cannabis factory worth £1.1 million shut down near Turriff

Officers discovered the 'large scale operation' within a property in the Auchterless area.

By Louise Glen
A drug raid being carried out in Aberdeen.
Police said they will do everything they can to clamp down on the distribution of drugs in our communities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A cannabis cultivation ‘factory’ near Turriff has been shut down.

Police attended a property in the Auchterless area on Tuesday January 30, where a “large scale operation” worth an estimated £1.1 million was discovered.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection.

Police said: “A cannabis cultivation worth an estimated street value of £1,100,000 has been discovered in Turriff.

“On Tuesday January 30 officers were alerted to a possible cultivation at a property in the Auchterless area.

“Following a search, a large-scale operation was found.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.”

‘Every tool and tactic’ will be used, say Police Scotland

Officers said they will use “every tactic” to prevent drugs from being available in the community.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson, of Aberdeen CID, said: “We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of drugs in our communities.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public. If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse in your area, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last week four men were charged after £100,000-worth of cannabis was seized from a home in Aberdeenshire.

