Cannabis factory worth £1.1 million shut down near Turriff

A cannabis cultivation ‘factory’ near Turriff has been shut down.

Police attended a property in the Auchterless area on Tuesday January 30, where a “large scale operation” worth an estimated £1.1 million was discovered.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection.

Police said: “A cannabis cultivation worth an estimated street value of £1,100,000 has been discovered in Turriff.

“On Tuesday January 30 officers were alerted to a possible cultivation at a property in the Auchterless area.

“Following a search, a large-scale operation was found.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.”

‘Every tool and tactic’ will be used, say Police Scotland

Officers said they will use “every tactic” to prevent drugs from being available in the community.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson, of Aberdeen CID, said: “We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of drugs in our communities.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public. If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse in your area, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last week four men were charged after £100,000-worth of cannabis was seized from a home in Aberdeenshire.