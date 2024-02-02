Four men charged after £100,000 cannabis farm found in Aberdeen city-centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Four men charged after £100,000 cannabis farm found in Aberdeen city-centre

Police raided a property in the Martins Lane area of the city on Thursday.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Four men have been charged after police uncovered a cannabis farm at property in Aberdeen city-centre.

Police executed a search of a premises in the Martin’s Lane area at 9.35am on February 1.

There officers found a cannabis farm and recovered drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000.

Following the search, police arrested and charged four men, aged 36, 35, 22 and 20, all of whom appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Sergeant Mark Rennie, of the Safer Cities Unit in Aberdeen, said: “This recovery highlights that Police Scotland is committed to tackling serious and organised crime and bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of illegal substances to justice.

“Drugs cause misery and support from the public is vital to assist us in keeping our communities safe and anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact Police Scotland on 101, or make a call to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cannabis farms worth £800,000 discovered in Aberdeen

More from Crime & Courts

James Thouless crashed his lorry into a field. Image: Facebook
HGV driver flipped lorry into field with remnants of previous night's cocaine in system
David Wallace
Man jailed for knifing best friend who lost an eye in the bloody ordeal
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Carroll assaulted workers at the Spicy Spot Picture shows; Spicy Spot Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Inverness takeaway workers targeted in racially aggravated assault
Umberto Pallotta has a long record of threatening or abusive behaviour. Image: DC Thomson.
Man threatened neighbour with hammer because he thought he'd stolen his alcohol
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man drove Ford Focus at trio on motorbike
The assaults are alleged to have occurred at Spain Park in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen football coach charged after three alleged assaults during children's match
Jim Pirie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024
Keith sheep worrying trial collapses after Crown fails to prove accused owned dogs
Peterhead Sheriff Court
Peterhead man jailed for threatening neighbour with knife after he refused to give him…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Unpaid work for man who floored victim with one punch
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. George Street at its junction with Charles Street. Picture shows; George Street at its junction with Charles Street.. George Street at its junction with Charles Street.. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Thugs ordered to pay £3,000 to victim of savage Aberdeen street attack