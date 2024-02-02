Four men charged after £100,000 cannabis farm found in Aberdeen city-centre

Four men have been charged after police uncovered a cannabis farm at property in Aberdeen city-centre.

Police executed a search of a premises in the Martin’s Lane area at 9.35am on February 1.

There officers found a cannabis farm and recovered drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000.

Following the search, police arrested and charged four men, aged 36, 35, 22 and 20, all of whom appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Sergeant Mark Rennie, of the Safer Cities Unit in Aberdeen, said: “This recovery highlights that Police Scotland is committed to tackling serious and organised crime and bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of illegal substances to justice.

“Drugs cause misery and support from the public is vital to assist us in keeping our communities safe and anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact Police Scotland on 101, or make a call to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”