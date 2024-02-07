Porterhouse restaurant in Inverurie closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Porterhouse restaurant in Inverurie closes

Staff have entered a consultation process as the popular dining venue announces its closure.

By Chris Cromar
Poterhouse Steakhouse and Coffee Bar sign.
Porterhouse Steakhouse has closed. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Popular Inverurie restaurant Porterhouse steakhouse – which is located at Thainstone Centre – has now closed, it has been confirmed.

The venue will no longer be regularly serving up steak dinners to hungry visitors.

Staff at the restaurant – which was well-known for its array of meat choices – have entered into a consultation process.

Inside Poterhouse Restaurant.
The restaurant was a popular eatery in the Inverurie area. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The news comes as operating group ANM announces a new partnership with Harry Fraser Catering.

The group say they will continue to use the Porterhouse premises for special events.

Changes to catering at Thainstone as Porterhouse shuts

ANM said the partnership will “bring an array of benefits” to the organisation, including accessing a wider range of expertise, enhanced menu options and a “relentless focus on customer satisfaction”.

They added that the initial priority will be to increase footfall in The Gallery restaurant, which will be driven by the popular live sales programme.

The wider events division at ANM is unaffected by the changes.

Grant Rogerson standing.
ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson.

ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson said: “Our catering operations have continued to experience challenging trading conditions with business still very inconsistent, hesitant and slow – challenges being faced by the entire events and hospitality industry right across the country.

“These challenges have been well documented and stem from reduced footfall and activity in the Porterhouse Restaurant following the Covid pandemic coupled with staff shortages and the significant increase in operating costs severely impacting our business.”

Porterhouse closure ‘allows us to focus on core business operations’

Commenting on the new partnership with Harry Fraser Catering, Mr Rogerson added: “The decision reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest quality service for our members and customers while also allowing us to focus on our core business operations and strategic growth initiatives.

“Whilst this change will inevitably result in roles being impacted, we are committed to continuing the events and catering provision with a locally based partner. Our priority, as ever, was the best interest of our shareholders and members.”

