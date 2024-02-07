Porterhouse restaurant in Inverurie closes

Popular Inverurie restaurant Porterhouse steakhouse – which is located at Thainstone Centre – has now closed, it has been confirmed.

The venue will no longer be regularly serving up steak dinners to hungry visitors.

Staff at the restaurant – which was well-known for its array of meat choices – have entered into a consultation process.

The news comes as operating group ANM announces a new partnership with Harry Fraser Catering.

The group say they will continue to use the Porterhouse premises for special events.

Changes to catering at Thainstone as Porterhouse shuts

ANM said the partnership will “bring an array of benefits” to the organisation, including accessing a wider range of expertise, enhanced menu options and a “relentless focus on customer satisfaction”.

They added that the initial priority will be to increase footfall in The Gallery restaurant, which will be driven by the popular live sales programme.

The wider events division at ANM is unaffected by the changes.

ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson said: “Our catering operations have continued to experience challenging trading conditions with business still very inconsistent, hesitant and slow – challenges being faced by the entire events and hospitality industry right across the country.

“These challenges have been well documented and stem from reduced footfall and activity in the Porterhouse Restaurant following the Covid pandemic coupled with staff shortages and the significant increase in operating costs severely impacting our business.”

Porterhouse closure ‘allows us to focus on core business operations’

Commenting on the new partnership with Harry Fraser Catering, Mr Rogerson added: “The decision reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest quality service for our members and customers while also allowing us to focus on our core business operations and strategic growth initiatives.

“Whilst this change will inevitably result in roles being impacted, we are committed to continuing the events and catering provision with a locally based partner. Our priority, as ever, was the best interest of our shareholders and members.”