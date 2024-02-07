More than 10 inches of snow hits Orkney as drivers stranded in yellow weather warning

More than 10 inches of snow has fallen in Orkney overnight.

All schools and nurseries are closed and drivers were stranded amid a yellow weather warning.

The Met Office alert for snow and ice affects Orkney, Shetland, the Highlands, Skye, Western Isles, Aberdeen, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

This morning in Orkney, vehicles on the main Kirkwall to Stromness route struggled to get to the early morning ferry to Scrabster.

James MacCulloch, who was driving his works van from Kirkwall to catch the Stromness ferry said: “The snow was coming down fairly heavily overnight and is continuing today.

Yellow weather warning for snow

“We had to stop to fix the windscreen on our vehicle and because we stopped we were then stuck in the snow.

“We were unable to get out of the snow and we did not manage to get to the ferry. There are lots of other cars and vehicles in the same position.”

The yellow weather warning is in place until noon today.

The national weather forecaster said: “Snow showers and ice will bring some difficult driving conditions and localised transport disruption.”

Around eight inches of snow fell in the Western Isles overnight, with drivers struggling to get their cars out of driveways in Stornoway this morning.