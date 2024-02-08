Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Inverurie woman missing for over 24 hours ‘may have travelled to Aberdeen city centre’ Police are appealing for information to help trace the 42-year-old. By Graham Fleming Updated February 8 2024, 1:36 pm Updated February 8 2024, 1:36 pm Share Inverurie woman missing for over 24 hours ‘may have travelled to Aberdeen city centre’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6368040/sarah-massie-missing/ Copy Link Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Sarah. Image: Shutterstock and Police Scotland. An Inverurie woman missing for over 24 hours “may have travelled to Aberdeen city centre”. Police are appealing for information after Sarah Massie, 42, has not been seen since yesterday. She was last seen at Inverurie town centre on Wednesday afternoon. Sarah can be described as 5ft4, with a medium build with shoulder length dark brown hair. Sarah was last seen on Wednesday. Image: Police Scotland. She was last seen wearing glasses, white trainers, beige tracksuit and jumper with a long green padded jacket. Now cops are urging anyone who might have information about Sarah’s whereabouts to come forward. Those with any relevant information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3954 of 7 February 2024. More from the Press and Journal Four men charged after £100,000 cannabis farm found in Aberdeen city-centre Man assaulted in broad daylight near Inverurie town centre Search continues for missing Cambridgeshire walker Harvey Christian, last seen near Ben Nevis 12 months ago £150,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen city centre