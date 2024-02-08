An Inverurie woman missing for over 24 hours “may have travelled to Aberdeen city centre”.

Police are appealing for information after Sarah Massie, 42, has not been seen since yesterday.

She was last seen at Inverurie town centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Sarah can be described as 5ft4, with a medium build with shoulder length dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses, white trainers, beige tracksuit and jumper with a long green padded jacket.

Now cops are urging anyone who might have information about Sarah’s whereabouts to come forward.

Those with any relevant information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3954 of 7 February 2024.