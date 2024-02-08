Hunt for ‘smartly dressed’ suspect after Hogmanay assault in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for ‘smartly dressed’ suspect after Hogmanay assault in Aberdeen

Police also want to speak to a woman who was wearing a long red coat on the night.

By Ellie Milne
Countesswells Road on Google Maps
The incident took place on Countesswells Road in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

Police are hunting for a “smartly dressed” man with a local accent in connection with a Hogmanay assault in Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Countesswells Road at about 10.45pm on December 31 last year.

It is understood the suspect injured another man during the assault.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to trace the male suspect who is believed to be between 35 and 40.

He is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall and of average to stocky build with “short well-kept light/greying hair”.

On the night of the assault, he was “smartly dressed” and carrying a black and white umbrella.

He also spoke with a local accent.

Appeal for witnesses of Countesswells assault

Police have said they are particularly interested in speaking to a female witness who is believed to live in the area.

She is thought to be about 35-years-old with long brown hair, and was wearing a long red coat at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3565 of December 31.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

