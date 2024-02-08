Hunt for ‘smartly dressed’ suspect after Hogmanay assault in Aberdeen

Police are hunting for a “smartly dressed” man with a local accent in connection with a Hogmanay assault in Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Countesswells Road at about 10.45pm on December 31 last year.

It is understood the suspect injured another man during the assault.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to trace the male suspect who is believed to be between 35 and 40.

He is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall and of average to stocky build with “short well-kept light/greying hair”.

On the night of the assault, he was “smartly dressed” and carrying a black and white umbrella.

He also spoke with a local accent.

Appeal for witnesses of Countesswells assault

Police have said they are particularly interested in speaking to a female witness who is believed to live in the area.

She is thought to be about 35-years-old with long brown hair, and was wearing a long red coat at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3565 of December 31.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.