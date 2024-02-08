‘A loving husband and father’: Family of tragic Elgin bus driver says their world has been shattered

The family of a bus driver who was allegedly murdered in Elgin has spoken out for the first time since his death.

Keith Rollinson, 58, died on Friday February 2 following an incident at Elgin bus station.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.

Family tribute to ‘rock’ Keith

Today, Keith’s family have released a statement saying their world has been shattered.

They said: “On Friday, 2 February the kindest, most dedicated and loving husband and father was taken from us.

“Our world has been shattered – I cannot see us ever getting over our loss of our rock.

“We would like to ask for privacy at this time to deal with the loss without intrusion.”

Candlelit Vigil for Keith

The news comes after the community was asked to show up for a candlelit vigil that will be held for Keith.

Mourners will stand outside St Giles’ Church on Saturday February 10 at 7pm to “ponder, hope and mourn as a city and pray for peace”.

Incident that shocked Elgin

Earlier this week, we reported that a group of around 20 young people “shouted abuse” at those trying to save Keith’s life.

It’s understood a fellow bus driver tried to perform CPR at Elgin bus station as they waited for emergency services.

Mr Rollinson was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin after the incident.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy appeared in Elgin Sheriff court in connection with the incident on Monday.

The accused, who can’t be named for legal reasons, made no plea and has been remanded in custody.