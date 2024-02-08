‘A loving husband and father’: Family of tragic Elgin bus driver says their world has been shattered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A loving husband and father’: Family of tragic Elgin bus driver says their world has been shattered

Keith Rollinson has been described as 'a rock' by loved ones.

By Derry Alldritt
A photo of Keith Rollinson and a photo of floral tributes
Keith Rollinson died following an incident in Elgin on Friday. Image: Police Scotland/ Jasperimage

The family of a bus driver who was allegedly murdered in Elgin has spoken out for the first time since his death.

Keith Rollinson, 58, died on Friday February 2 following an incident at Elgin bus station.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.

Family tribute to ‘rock’ Keith

Today, Keith’s family have released a statement saying their world has been shattered.

They said: “On Friday, 2 February the kindest, most dedicated and loving husband and father was taken from us.

“Our world has been shattered – I cannot see us ever getting over our loss of our rock.

“We would like to ask for privacy at this time to deal with the loss without intrusion.”

A vigil is to be be held in memory of Keith Rollinson.

Candlelit Vigil for Keith

The news comes after the community was asked to show up for a candlelit vigil that will be held for Keith.

Mourners will stand outside St Giles’ Church on Saturday February 10 at 7pm to “ponder, hope and mourn as a city and pray for peace”.

Tributes left for Keith Rollinson. Image: Jasperimages

Incident that shocked Elgin

Earlier this week, we reported that a group of around 20 young people “shouted abuse” at those trying to save Keith’s life.

It’s understood a fellow bus driver tried to perform CPR at Elgin bus station as they waited for emergency services.

Mr Rollinson was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin after the incident.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy appeared in Elgin Sheriff court in connection with the incident on Monday.

The accused, who can’t be named for legal reasons, made no plea and has been remanded in custody.

