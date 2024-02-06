Youngsters ‘laughed, joked, and goaded’ people trying to save Elgin bus driver’s life

A group of around 20 young people “shouted abuse” at those trying to save the life of Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson, an eyewitnesses has said.

It’s understood a fellow Stagecoach bus driver tried to perform CPR on the 58-year-old at Elgin bus station as they waited for emergency services to help on Friday night.

Keith was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital but died a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court today charged with murder.

A source, who did not want to be named, told The Press and Journal that even after Mr Rollinson was being given CPR, young people stood on the side lines “laughing and joking”.

She said: “They were shouting abuse at those trying to save him. It was unbelievable.

“I doubt that those young people who were standing laughing, joking and goading those who worked on this man are fully aware of the severity of the situation, or their actions.”

Staff who work from the Elgin bus depot have been described as being “traumatized” after making dozens of reports of anti-social behaviour from youths on public transport.

Many are refusing to return to work in Elgin, and are asking to be moved to other routes.

Union Unite is calling for stronger protections for bus drivers, revealing that confrontations are happening across the country, including in Elgin, on a “daily basis”.

Elgin bus driver death a tragedy for everyone

Lawyer, and former police officer Hannah Moneagle said a family member was one of the first on the scene.

She said the trauma caused to those who were on the scene was “unbearable”.

She said: “There are no winners in this situation.

“The further implications of trauma on those who have witnessed this, or tried to save this bus driver’s life, will stay with people.

“No one should go to their work and not come home.

“No one should have to battle through these young people to save a life, and to be goaded while they were doing it.

“When I worked in Aberdeen for Police Scotland we were often called to incidents outside supermarkets and so on where large groups of young people had congregated – it is a difficult issue, but one that must be addressed.”