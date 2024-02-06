Youngsters ‘laughed, joked, and goaded’ people trying to save Elgin bus driver’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youngsters ‘laughed, joked, and goaded’ people trying to save Elgin bus driver’s life

It's understood bus drivers have made dozens of reports of anti-social behaviour from youths.

By Louise Glen
A photo of Keith Rollinson and a photo of floral tributes
Keith Rollinson died following an incident in Elgin on Friday. Image: Police Scotland/ Jasperimage

A group of around 20 young people “shouted abuse” at those trying to save the life of Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson, an eyewitnesses has said.

It’s understood a fellow Stagecoach bus driver tried to perform CPR on the 58-year-old at Elgin bus station as they waited for emergency services to help on Friday night.

Keith was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital but died a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court today charged with murder.

A source, who did not want to be named, told The Press and Journal that even after Mr Rollinson was being given CPR, young people stood on the side lines “laughing and joking”.

She said: “They were shouting abuse at those trying to save him. It was unbelievable.

“I doubt that those young people who were standing laughing, joking and goading those who worked on this man are fully aware of the severity of the situation, or their actions.”

Tributes left for Keith Rollinson, the bus driver who died after being assaulted at the Elgin bus station. Image: Jasperimage.

Staff who work from the Elgin bus depot have been described as being “traumatized” after making dozens of reports of anti-social behaviour from youths on public transport.

Many are refusing to return to work in Elgin, and are asking to be moved to other routes.

Union Unite is calling for stronger protections for bus drivers, revealing that confrontations are happening across the country, including in Elgin, on a “daily basis”.

Elgin bus driver death a tragedy for everyone

Lawyer, and former police officer Hannah Moneagle said a family member was one of the first on the scene.

She said the trauma caused to those who were on the scene was “unbearable”.

She said: “There are no winners in this situation.

“The further implications of trauma on those who have witnessed this, or tried to save this bus driver’s life, will stay with people.

“No one should go to their work and not come home.

“No one should have to battle through these young people to save a life, and to be goaded while they were doing it.

“When I worked in Aberdeen for Police Scotland we were often called to incidents outside supermarkets and so on where large groups of young people had congregated – it is a difficult issue, but one that must be addressed.”

Boy, 15, accused of murdering Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson

