Boy, 15, accused of murdering Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson.

Keith, 58, died in hospital after the incident at Elgin’s bus station on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Elgin bus station in the St Giles Road area at around 10.40pm following reports of an assault.

This afternoon, a 15-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court charged with murder.

The youngster made no plea and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and will reappear in court within the next eight days.

Detective Inspector Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said in a statement: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”