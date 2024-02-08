Gallery: Thousands turn out to opening night of this year’s Spectra

Thousands of people gathered in Aberdeen tonight, as the city was lit up by the lights of Spectra, as the festival got under way.

“Scotland’s Festival of Light”, which is celebrating its 10th year, will last until Sunday and aims to brighten up the winter nights in the Granite City.

It certainly achieved its goal tonight, as crowds were mesmerised by various displays, including “Spin me a Yarn” at Union Terrace Gardens, “Butterfly Dream” at Aberdeen Art Gallery and “Lightstream”, which is on display at Marischal College.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was at the opening night of the festival to capture the action.