Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Thousands turn out to opening night of this year’s Spectra

The light festival is on until Sunday.

Left to right Curtis (4) and Violet Duguid (5). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar & Emma Grady

Thousands of people gathered in Aberdeen tonight, as the city was lit up by the lights of Spectra, as the festival got under way.

“Scotland’s Festival of Light”, which is celebrating its 10th year, will last until Sunday and aims to brighten up the winter nights in the Granite City.

It certainly achieved its goal tonight, as crowds were mesmerised by various displays, including “Spin me a Yarn” at Union Terrace Gardens, “Butterfly Dream” at Aberdeen Art Gallery and “Lightstream”, which is on display at Marischal College.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was at the opening night of the festival to capture the action.

Sharing a moment.
Left to right is Laura Watt, Dylan Boag (11) and Alex Boag.
Left to right is Tracy Buchan, Millie Webster and Michelle Webster.
Family moments.
Union Terrace Gardens lightened up.
Lights were projected onto buildings.
Taking a selfie among the lights.
Capturing happy moments.
Enjoying interacting with the light displays.
Andrew Hepburn (3) taking a close look at one of the light displays.
A colourful butterfly mural was one of the attractions.
Taking a walk through the lights.
Left to right is Katy and Michael Target and Margot (2)
Youngster enjoying the light display.
Admiring the light display.
Light display shining bright.
Looking up in amazement.
A photo in front of the lights.
Spectra radiating joy.
Capturing the lights.
Augmented reality.
Lights, camera, action.
Spectra creates a spectacle.
Youngster getting a close up of one of the light displays.
Picture perfect.
Merryn Robertson (2) enjoying the lights.
Capturing memories.
Enjoying being among the light display.
Taking it all in.
Left to right is Gabriel Groner (9), Eni Groner and Lila Groner (5).

