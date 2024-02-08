Broken hand casts doubt on Alex Samuel facing Hibs for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broken hand casts doubt on Alex Samuel facing Hibs for Caley Thistle

The in-form forward on loan from Ross County awaits news on whether he can play in Scottish Cup showdown against ICT's top-flight opponents.

By Paul Chalk
Striker Alex Samuel who is on loan from Ross County, at Caley Thistle.
Alex Samuel celebrates his recent hat-trick for Caley Thistle against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle face an injury sweat over Alex Samuel as a broken hand could put the striker out of Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Premiership visitors Hibernian.

The on-loan Ross County forward, who scored a nine-minute hat-trick in ICT’s recent 3-2 Championship win at Raith Rovers, awaits news on whether he can play in the fifth-round tie.

Samuel, 28, who is at Inverness until the end of the season, also netted a goal on his debut, helping the Highlanders to a 4-0 fourth-round cup victory against Lowland League opponents Broomhill.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Samuel could be out for six weeks

Manager Duncan Ferguson, in his pre-Hibs press conference, explained the confident forward is a real doubt for the weekend.

He said: “I don’t know if he can play through it, because it might get worse if he falls on it.

“We’re waiting to find out. We don’t know how long he will be out for.

“If it’s really bad, they’re talking six weeks, but if it’s not he could be available for Saturday.

“We’re talking to the doctors, and maybe a light cast could get him on the pitch.

“If it’s not this week, it might be next, or maybe the week after – they’re just scared in case he makes it worse.”

‘Bizarre’ incident led to Samuel’s broken hand

Ferguson is gutted for Samuel, who has spoken of his gratitude to Ferguson for throwing him straight following his arrival last month.

The manager said: “It’s just incredible the way it happens, but that’s football.

“It was a bizarre injury – the guy has grabbed him and pulled it in our last match – and he has started so well at Inverness.

“He scored four goals in a couple of games and was really looking good. He was getting fitter and fitter, too, after not getting many minutes at Ross County.

“But hopefully he will be available for Saturday.”

Winger Luis Longstaff – who was due to start against the Easter Road club – is definitely out of the Scottish Cup clash after twisting a knee in training.

‘Pitch is really hard at the moment’

Another cause for concern at the Caledonian Stadium is the rock-hard nature of the pitch due to sub-zero temperatures this week.

Ferguson hopes not only will Samuel make it for Saturday, but that their surface will be ready for action as last year’s cup runners-up Inverness eye the quarter-finals.

He said: “We don’t know if the pitch is going to be ready, although it has cleared up today (Thursday).

“The pitch is really hard at the moment.

“We’re a football team, so we want a good pitch.

“We are a passing and possession team, so I want the pitch to be immaculate, because that will suit our game.

“I’m sure it will suit Hibernian’s game as well – they build through the pitch, they have good pace and a bit of everything really – but we want a good pitch.

“Maybe that’s one of the reasons we’re not getting results at home right now.”

Alex Samuel in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

We believe we can beat Hibernian – Ferguson

Caley Jags lost 1-0 at home to Queen’s Park last week, while, on Wednesday, Hibs ran Premiership leaders and defending champions Celtic close, losing 2-1 late on. 

Ferguson is confident that if it is game on, his players will be a strong match for their visitors, adding: “We’re up for it – we’re ready and motivated.

“Obviously we lost our last home game, which wasn’t a nice experience at all, and we want to bounce back with a victory.

“Hibs are a good team, but so are we, and we believe we can beat them.

“The boys are ready and up for it, and hopefully we can go deep in this tournament.

“We have a good tradition in this cup, so hopefully that can continue on Saturday.”

ICT may have to counter-attack more

And Ferguson explained how his men will adapt their approach for opponents from the division above.

He said: “We might have to counter-attack a bit more, because Hibs might have more possession than we’ll be used to in our league, so we’ve worked on our off-the-ball stuff a bit.

“We won’t change our style, though. It will be down to how good Hibs are on the day, but we want to keep the ball and create chances as we have been doing.

“Our style of play is there for all to see, and hopefully we can stick the ball in the net this time.”

