Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Crowds turn out for second night of Spectra, despite heavy winds

Some of the displays were restricted due to heavy winds.

Spectra radiating joy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady

People have flocked to the second night of Aberdeen’s Spectra light festival – despite high winds restricting some of the art installations.

“Scotland’s Festival of Light” kicked off in style last night, with thousands of people turning out to see the spectacular features lit up in Aberdeen city centre.

Due to gales of 44mph set to batter the Granite City, event organisers restricted access to some of the displays in the interest of “public safety”.

Now in its 10th anniversary, Spectra will be on until Sunday.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was at the second night of the festival to capture the action.

Second night of Spectra.
Spectra lighting up the night.
Youngster among the lights.
Youngster enjoying the lights.
Admiring the display.
Mesmerizing glow from Spectra.
Embracing Spectra.
Having fun at Spectra.
Youngster reaching up to the lights.
Capturing the lights.
Spectra illuminating Union Terrace Gardens.
Spectra lighting the way.
Union Terrace Gardens lit up for a second night running.
Spectra creating pure joy.
Making memories at Spectra.

