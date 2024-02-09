Gallery: Crowds turn out for second night of Spectra, despite heavy winds

People have flocked to the second night of Aberdeen’s Spectra light festival – despite high winds restricting some of the art installations.

“Scotland’s Festival of Light” kicked off in style last night, with thousands of people turning out to see the spectacular features lit up in Aberdeen city centre.

Due to gales of 44mph set to batter the Granite City, event organisers restricted access to some of the displays in the interest of “public safety”.

Now in its 10th anniversary, Spectra will be on until Sunday.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was at the second night of the festival to capture the action.