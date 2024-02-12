Can you give these two XL bully dogs a home by the end of the month?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can you give these two XL bully dogs a home by the end of the month?

Duchess and Lex are in desperate need of their forever homes in Aberdeenshire by the end of the month.

By Shanay Taylor
Duchess and Lex need new homes in Aberdeenshire.
Duchess and Lex need to find new homes in Aberdeenshire by the end of the month. Image: SSPCA.

Meet two XL bully dogs that need to find their fur-ever homes in Aberdeenshire by the end of the month.

The Scottish SPCA is urgently looking for homes for Duchess and Lex, who are currently in their care in the north-east. 

Due to new rules announced by the Scottish Government, anyone who owns an XL bully type dog in Scotland must ensure they are muzzled.

Dogs must be and on a lead at all times when in public, including while in a car, from February 23.

From this date, it will be an offence to breed, sell, exchange, offer as a gift, advertise, abandon or allow an XL bully dog to stray.

Duchess and Lex need to find homes by the end of the month

This means it will be illegal for the SSPCA to rehome these dogs if they have not found a home by the end of the month.

Head of Rehoming, Fostering & Community Engagement, Jennie Macdonald, said:

“As Scottish Government advice stands at present, it will become illegal for us to rehome these dogs if they have not found homes by 23 February.”

Each of the dogs have undergone enhanced behavioural assessments with the SSPCA’s behaviour team.

Sharing how long the process of rehoming the dogs has taken, she added: “The process of ensuring they are ready for rehoming has been ongoing for some months while the situation in Scotland has been unclear.

“They have all been microchipped, neutered and given a clean bill of health.”

Duchess

Duchess is three-years-old.
Duchess is three-years-old. Image: SSPCA.

Duchess is three-years-old and is described as being a happy and affectionate dog.

She is happiest when she is sitting as close to you as possible and loves to sneak in a kiss.

Duchess is in need of a relatively active home with a secure outdoor area, where she can enjoy time off her lead.

Although she is an American Bulldog, the Scottish SPCA has identified Duchess as potentially meeting the physical standard of an XL bully breed type.

To find out more on Duchess, click here.

Lex

Lex is one.
Lex is one. Image: SSPCA.

Lex is a one-year-old who loves having a canine companion and could potentially live with a similar dog.

He has come a long way with his training, so his new home should have enough experience to continue this.

Lex is in need of a home with a secure garden, so he can spend time outside.

He is a crossbreed and has been identified as potentially meeting the physical standard of an XL bully breed type.

To find out more on Lex, click here.

Head of Animal Behaviour at The Scottish SPCA, Claire Haynes, said: “All our animals for rehoming go thorough comprehensive medical and behavioural assessments.

“This has been an ongoing process with our XL bully type dogs while the situation in Scotland has been unknown.”

To start the process for rehoming Duchess or Lex, please register your interest on the Scottish SPCA website.

For further details on XL bully dogs, please visit 

https://www.scottishspca.org/xl-bully-updates

For Scottish Government guidance visit

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/prepare-for-the-ban-on-xl-bully-dogs

.

