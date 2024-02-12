Can you give these two XL bully dogs a home by the end of the month?

Meet two XL bully dogs that need to find their fur-ever homes in Aberdeenshire by the end of the month.

The Scottish SPCA is urgently looking for homes for Duchess and Lex, who are currently in their care in the north-east.

Due to new rules announced by the Scottish Government, anyone who owns an XL bully type dog in Scotland must ensure they are muzzled.

Dogs must be and on a lead at all times when in public, including while in a car, from February 23.

From this date, it will be an offence to breed, sell, exchange, offer as a gift, advertise, abandon or allow an XL bully dog to stray.

Duchess and Lex need to find homes by the end of the month

This means it will be illegal for the SSPCA to rehome these dogs if they have not found a home by the end of the month.

Head of Rehoming, Fostering & Community Engagement, Jennie Macdonald, said:

“As Scottish Government advice stands at present, it will become illegal for us to rehome these dogs if they have not found homes by 23 February.”

Each of the dogs have undergone enhanced behavioural assessments with the SSPCA’s behaviour team.

Sharing how long the process of rehoming the dogs has taken, she added: “The process of ensuring they are ready for rehoming has been ongoing for some months while the situation in Scotland has been unclear.

“They have all been microchipped, neutered and given a clean bill of health.”

Duchess

Duchess is three-years-old and is described as being a happy and affectionate dog.

She is happiest when she is sitting as close to you as possible and loves to sneak in a kiss.

Duchess is in need of a relatively active home with a secure outdoor area, where she can enjoy time off her lead.

Although she is an American Bulldog, the Scottish SPCA has identified Duchess as potentially meeting the physical standard of an XL bully breed type.

To find out more on Duchess, click here.

Lex

Lex is a one-year-old who loves having a canine companion and could potentially live with a similar dog.

He has come a long way with his training, so his new home should have enough experience to continue this.

Lex is in need of a home with a secure garden, so he can spend time outside.

He is a crossbreed and has been identified as potentially meeting the physical standard of an XL bully breed type.

To find out more on Lex, click here.

Head of Animal Behaviour at The Scottish SPCA, Claire Haynes, said: “All our animals for rehoming go thorough comprehensive medical and behavioural assessments.

“This has been an ongoing process with our XL bully type dogs while the situation in Scotland has been unknown.”

To start the process for rehoming Duchess or Lex, please register your interest on the Scottish SPCA website.

For further details on XL bully dogs, please visit

https://www.scottishspca.org/xl-bully-updates

For Scottish Government guidance visit

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/prepare-for-the-ban-on-xl-bully-dogs

