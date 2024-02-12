Driver arrested and motorist seriously injured in A834 crash

A driver has been arrested by the police after another motorist was seriously injured in a two-car crash on the A834 at Fodderty.

It happened between Dingwall and Strathpeffer around 10.15pm on Sunday February 11, when a blue Toyota Yaris and a white Hyundai ix35 collided.

Police Scotland closed the stretch of road while crash investigators probed the scene overnight for about six hours.

A 38-year-old man, who was driving the Toyota, was seriously injured and had to be rushed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for emergency medical treatment.

The 37-year-old male driver of the Hyundai escaped injury and was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Arrested A834 driver released pending further enquiries into crash at Fodderty between Dingwall and Strathpeffer

He has since been released while the investigation into the incident continues.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to come forward,” the sergeant said.

He explained: “We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information can telephone 101, quoting reference 3578 of February 11.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.