Driver arrested and motorist seriously injured in A834 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Driver arrested and motorist seriously injured in A834 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam video footage to help their investigation into the collision between Dingwall and Strathpeffer.

By Bryan Rutherford
The two-car crash happened on the A834 at Fodderty, between Dingwall and Strathpeffer. Image: Google Street View
The two-car crash happened on the A834 at Fodderty, between Dingwall and Strathpeffer. Image: Google Street View

A driver has been arrested by the police after another motorist was seriously injured in a two-car crash on the A834 at Fodderty.

It happened between Dingwall and Strathpeffer around 10.15pm on Sunday February 11, when a blue Toyota Yaris and a white Hyundai ix35 collided.

Police Scotland closed the stretch of road while crash investigators probed the scene overnight for about six hours.

A 38-year-old man, who was driving the Toyota, was seriously injured and had to be rushed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for emergency medical treatment.

The 37-year-old male driver of the Hyundai escaped injury and was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Arrested A834 driver released pending further enquiries into crash at Fodderty between Dingwall and Strathpeffer

He has since been released while the investigation into the incident continues.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to come forward,” the sergeant said.

He explained: “We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information can telephone 101, quoting reference 3578 of February 11.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The two-car crash happened on the A834 at Fodderty, between Dingwall and Strathpeffer. Image: Google Street View
Predatory Inverness rapist attacked vulnerable men to satisfy his sick desires
The two-car crash happened on the A834 at Fodderty, between Dingwall and Strathpeffer. Image: Google Street View
Man in court following £200,000 Alness drugs seizure
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness addict 'preyed on' by criminals so they could use flat to sell drugs
Maria Hall at roadside tribute to Fabian with photograph and flowers.
Grieving mother wants change in the law in campaign for 'justice' after son's A96…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver's takeaway trip costs him £1,575 - and his licence
The two-car crash happened on the A834 at Fodderty, between Dingwall and Strathpeffer. Image: Google Street View
Weekend court roll – a rogue trader and 15-year-old murder accused
The two-car crash happened on the A834 at Fodderty, between Dingwall and Strathpeffer. Image: Google Street View
Birthday party horror: Mum and daughter in court after Staffie mauls toddler
The two-car crash happened on the A834 at Fodderty, between Dingwall and Strathpeffer. Image: Google Street View
'Childish' Inverness nightmare neighbour returns to court to hear sentence
An ambulance on its way to the incident
Cyclist suffered spinal fracture in crash at busy Aberdeen roundabout
The two-car crash happened on the A834 at Fodderty, between Dingwall and Strathpeffer. Image: Google Street View
Conman roofer still at it despite being jailed for ripping off pensioners in 2016