Aberdeen Airport drop-off fee rises again

The price to drop off passengers at Aberdeen International Airport is to increase by 10% from today.

It will now cost motorists £5.50 – up from £5 – to drop off passengers outside the Dyce airport’s terminal, with a maximum time limit of 15 minutes.

Aberdeen Airport – which is owned by AGS Airports – first introduced a drop-off charge of £1 in 2015, with it increasing to £2 the year after.

In 2019, it increased to £3, before going up to £4 in 2022.

When the fee was raised last year to £5, so was the drop-off period, which increased from 10 minutes to 15 minutes respectively.

Airport bosses justified the increase in 2023, claiming that it was due to “operational costs”, however, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MSP Alexander Burnett said it “penalises” passengers from rural areas.

In April, the airport’s parking facilities went cashless and along with the latest increase to drop people off, it has also been announced the free stay at the long stay car park will rise from 30 minutes to an hour.

Last month there was controversy when it was announced that the drop-off fee for the airport’s official taxi firm would increase by 150%, meaning passengers would have to pay an extra £3 for every journey, going from £2 up to £5.

Increase after ‘annual review’

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “As part of an annual review of our parking facility the Express drop off fee will be set at £5.50 for 15 minutes from February 13, 2024.

“We remind passengers that we have a free drop off facility available at our long stay car park. As part of this recent review, we will be increasing the free stay at the long stay car park from 30 minutes to one hour.

“We would encourage any passenger who feels they would need longer than 15 minutes to use either the short stay car park or free option at our long stay, which is also serviced by an on-demand shuttle service.”