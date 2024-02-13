Aberdeen Airport drop-off fee rises again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Airport drop-off fee rises again

The charge started as just £1 back in 2015 - it has now risen by more than 400%

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen Airport Express drop-off price increase graphic.
The charge was introduced at just £1. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.

The price to drop off passengers at Aberdeen International Airport is to increase by 10% from today.

It will now cost motorists £5.50 – up from £5 – to drop off passengers outside the Dyce airport’s terminal, with a maximum time limit of 15 minutes.

Aberdeen Airport – which is owned by AGS Airports – first introduced a drop-off charge of £1 in 2015, with it increasing to £2 the year after.

Express drop-off sign at Aberdeen Airport.
A sign shows the price rise at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In 2019, it increased to £3, before going up to £4 in 2022.

When the fee was raised last year to £5, so was the drop-off period, which increased from 10 minutes to 15 minutes respectively.

Airport bosses justified the increase in 2023, claiming that it was due to “operational costs”, however, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MSP Alexander Burnett said it “penalises” passengers from rural areas.

Aberdeen Airport waiting time sign in 2015.
When introduced in 2015, motorists were charged £1 for 10 minutes.

In April, the airport’s parking facilities went cashless and along with the latest increase to drop people off, it has also been announced the free stay at the long stay car park will rise from 30 minutes to an hour.

Last month there was controversy when it was announced that the drop-off fee for the airport’s official taxi firm would increase by 150%, meaning passengers would have to pay an extra £3 for every journey, going from £2 up to £5.

Express drop-off sign at Aberdeen Airport.
The new fee is £5.50. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Increase after ‘annual review’

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “As part of an annual review of our parking facility the Express drop off fee will be set at £5.50 for 15 minutes from February 13, 2024.

“We remind passengers that we have a free drop off facility available at our long stay car park. As part of this recent review, we will be increasing the free stay at the long stay car park from 30 minutes to one hour.

“We would encourage any passenger who feels they would need longer than 15 minutes to use either the short stay car park or free option at our long stay, which is also serviced by an on-demand shuttle service.”

