EXCLUSIVE: SPFL slammed over quiet rule change creating ‘another barrier’ to Highland League clubs chasing promotion

The SPFL have been accused of trying to close the door on Breedon Highland League clubs who wish to achieve promotion after an under-the-radar rule change.

Last summer Scottish League clubs voted through a recommendation all teams competing in the country’s top four divisions must hold a Scottish FA bronze club licence from season 2024-25.

All Highland League clubs currently hold entry level club licenses, with only one Lowland League outfit – Cumbernauld Colts – having attained bronze.

With numerous changes required to gain the bronze licence, sides who wish to try to get promoted to the SPFL are facing the prospect of potentially having to spend tens of thousands of pounds to achieve it.

A Highland League source, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke exclusively to The Press and Journal and expressed the view that it appears SPFL clubs are trying to protect themselves by placing another hurdle in front of ambitious sides from tier five.

The source said: “It was brought in this season, but publicly very little has been said about it.

“It appears it’s been brought in to make it that bit more difficult for teams to get up.

“They (SPFL clubs) have seen how hard it is for teams that drop out of the SPFL.

“It feels like it’s been set up to stop the drain of SPFL teams into leagues that they struggle to come back from.

“It feels like a case of protecting their own. This is a great way of making things more difficult.”

Key differences between SFA licenses

There are a number of differences between the bronze and entry licence across areas such as facilities, first-team personnel and club administration.

For a bronze licence, a club’s manager and one of the first-team coaches is required to hold a UEFA B licence coaching badge, and a club doctor is required at home games.

Grounds are required to have a minimum of 500 covered spaces for supporters as opposed to 100 at entry level.

Clubs who are limited companies also need to have their accounts audited and submit a copy, while unincorporated organisations need to provide a copy of their accounts, which have to be prepared by a qualified accountant, and approved by members at a general meeting.

Highland League clubs in race to upgrade to bronze licence

The SFA last updated their club licence list last month. It shows five clubs already in the SPFL – Airdrieonians, Cove Rangers, Edinburgh City, Kelty Hearts and Peterhead – don’t yet have a bronze licence.

It is understood these clubs are working to attain the required licence, but there is uncertainty about what could happen if they don’t achieve it in time for next term.

Our source indicated Highland League clubs who could win the title this season, and thus go into the pyramid play-offs, face a race against time to attain a bronze certification.

The source added: “We asked if a Highland League club would receive a derogation and were told no club that doesn’t have a minimum of bronze will be in the SPFL.

“The teams in contention to win the Highland League this season are desperate to try to get it and it’s costly to do so.

“If they don’t get it then our understanding is they can’t play in the play-offs.

“One of the biggest sticking points is that you’ve got to have a club doctor.

“Many villages and towns across the north of Scotland struggle to get a doctor to work in their practice – far less get one to be present at the football club.”

League says recommendation about improving standards

However, an SPFL source indicated to the P&J that if a Highland or Lowland League club was close to attaining a bronze licence and could demonstrate the measures they were putting in place to achieve it, then it is likely they would be granted permission to participate in the play-offs.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “Following a recommendation from the SPFL’s Club Licensing and Membership Criteria Advisory Group, chaired by Stenhousemuir’s Iain McMenemy, SPFL clubs voted unanimously in July 2023 to introduce a requirement that all SPFL clubs require to have received a Bronze Licence award from the Scottish FA in advance of season 2024/25.

“This recommendation was the first step in a process to explore ways to drive up standards across the whole game.

“SPFL clubs were very keen to work together to drive up standards in respect of ground and pitch condition, medical cover, diversity and equality and financial requirements.

“Having minimum standards is a crucial part of running any football league and all clubs have been aware of this change since summer 2023.

“A number of SPFL clubs have been investing in their own operations this season to seek to ensure that they are compliant with the new standards.”

Banks o’ Dee president outlines bronze license cost

Right now Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee are first and second in the Highland League, and both have been taking steps to try to secure a bronze club licence.

Over the last decade, Dee have redeveloped and upgraded their ground, Spain Park, and are closer to meeting the requirements than some sides.

But president Brian Winton said: “It definitely feels like it’s another barrier being put up in front of clubs.

“Our astroturf needs to be Fifa approved every year now as opposed to every three years – that’s an additional £2,000 annually to get it approved.

“Audited accounts are anywhere from £6,000-£10,000.

“The overall cost to get from the entry licence to bronze is potentially about £20,000 for us and we’re maybe further on than some clubs.

“If we didn’t have a modern stadium which has effectively been built in the last 10 or 15 years with modern regulations it would make it a lot harder.

“This is an onerous and expensive step if you want to progress.

“The other thing is you could have the bronze licence and not have the chance to win promotion if you don’t win the league.

“You can go to all the expense of getting the bronze licence and there’s no guarantee of ever getting promoted.”

Brechin City chief: ‘Pyramid past its sell by date’

Having previously been in the SPFL, Brechin are also close to meeting the criteria – but chairman Kevin Mackie still feels League Two should be made more accessible.

He added: “We’re in a favourable position because we’ve matched quite a lot of the criteria as a result of previously being in the SPFL.

“The jump for ourselves isn’t as big as it for other clubs, but overall I keep coming back to the point that League Two should be more accessible.

“In my opinion, the pyramid in its current form is past its sell by date. It would be more advantageous to have a bigger League Two.

“I understand why they want to have criteria, but I sympathise with the additional costs now facing clubs, it’s an extra barrier.

“There are too many ambitious clubs in the Highland and Lowland League that might not get a chance to progress and the system needs to change.”