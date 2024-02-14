Dyce Asda worker comes to the rescue of elderly woman unable to get home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dyce Asda worker comes to the rescue of elderly woman unable to get home

The customer found herself stranded in the shop in the midst of a storm and struggling to get a taxi.

By Graham Fleming
ASDA worker
Lynsay Niven was also nominated for an ASDA Service Hero award. Image: ASDA.

An Asda employee went above and beyond to help a stranded Aberdeen customer get home in the middle of a storm.

The elderly woman had been shopping at the store in Dyce when she tried to call for a taxi, but no firm was available to pick her up.

When customer assistant Lynsey Niven realised the woman was stuck on a night of howling wind and rain, she didn’t hesitate to offer her a lift home.

ASDA's Dyce store.
The act of kindness took place at ASDA’s Dyce store. Image: Tom Harrison/ DC Thomson.

Lynsey said: “I was on the customer service desk and about twenty minutes before I was due to finish, I noticed a lady trying to book a taxi.

“She pulled out a hand-written note from her pocket that had her address jotted down, but she didn’t seem to be having any luck.

“She was still trying to book a taxi as I was about to clock off, so I went up to her and asked if she needed any help.

“When she explained that taxis were going to take over an hour to arrive, I couldn’t believe it.

“It was really bad weather that night so there must’ve been high demand for them.”

Dyce Asda worker said she was “just doing the right thing”

Lynsey, who has worked at Asda for 30 years, said that she was “delighted” to see her get home safe.

Her act of kindness has also earned her a nomination for an ‘Asda Service Hero’ award.

She added: “It was such a dark, cold night, there’s just no way I would’ve left her to wait over an hour or to attempt walking home.

“I didn’t think twice about it – she must’ve been in her 70s and I would hate to think of my mum standing in that situation without anyone offering to help her.

“It was just that sort of night you’re glad to get home, out of the bad weather and curled up by the fire with a cup of tea.

“When she agreed to let me take her home, we had a lovely chat in the car about her recent move and how she was settling into the area.

“I was delighted to help her get home safe, and she was so grateful.

“I didn’t really think anything of it at the time until my colleagues got wind of it, and I’ve been getting praise for being so kind to her, but I was just doing the right thing.”

Exclusive: Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown bar ‘forcing former staff into poverty’ by withholding wages

