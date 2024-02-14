Dyce Asda worker comes to the rescue of elderly woman unable to get home

An Asda employee went above and beyond to help a stranded Aberdeen customer get home in the middle of a storm.

The elderly woman had been shopping at the store in Dyce when she tried to call for a taxi, but no firm was available to pick her up.

When customer assistant Lynsey Niven realised the woman was stuck on a night of howling wind and rain, she didn’t hesitate to offer her a lift home.

Lynsey said: “I was on the customer service desk and about twenty minutes before I was due to finish, I noticed a lady trying to book a taxi.

“She pulled out a hand-written note from her pocket that had her address jotted down, but she didn’t seem to be having any luck.

“She was still trying to book a taxi as I was about to clock off, so I went up to her and asked if she needed any help.

“When she explained that taxis were going to take over an hour to arrive, I couldn’t believe it.

“It was really bad weather that night so there must’ve been high demand for them.”

Dyce Asda worker said she was “just doing the right thing”

Lynsey, who has worked at Asda for 30 years, said that she was “delighted” to see her get home safe.

Her act of kindness has also earned her a nomination for an ‘Asda Service Hero’ award.

She added: “It was such a dark, cold night, there’s just no way I would’ve left her to wait over an hour or to attempt walking home.

“I didn’t think twice about it – she must’ve been in her 70s and I would hate to think of my mum standing in that situation without anyone offering to help her.

“It was just that sort of night you’re glad to get home, out of the bad weather and curled up by the fire with a cup of tea.

“When she agreed to let me take her home, we had a lovely chat in the car about her recent move and how she was settling into the area.

“I was delighted to help her get home safe, and she was so grateful.

“I didn’t really think anything of it at the time until my colleagues got wind of it, and I’ve been getting praise for being so kind to her, but I was just doing the right thing.”