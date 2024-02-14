Idyllic picture-postcard cottage just minutes from Loch Ness for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Idyllic picture-postcard cottage just minutes from Loch Ness for sale

Mole Cottage is just like the home featured in Christmas romcom The Holiday.

By Bailey Moreton
Mole Cottage is located in the small village of Milton, just outside of Drumnadrochit. Image: Strutt & Parker/rightmove
Mole Cottage is located in the small village of Milton, just outside of Drumnadrochit. Image: Strutt & Parker/rightmove

An idyllic country cottage just minutes from Loch Ness has hit the market.

Mole Cottage is just like the home featured in Christmas romcom The Holiday – and could be yours for £375,000.

The four-bedroom detached home is in the small village of Milton, west of Drumnadrochit.

The fireplace as seen from within the house’s conservatory. Image: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove
The house’s light and airy kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

 

And the fireplace seen from one of the house’s sitting rooms. Image: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

Estate agent Strutt & Parker describe the house as “an idyllic stone-built cottage and self-contained annexe within a generous plot in a desirable village setting”.

Inside, the living area boasts an open fireplace with a wood-burning stove, set against exposed bricks.

It opens out into a large conservatory with panoramic garden views.

Meanwhile, the kitchen has an AGA and breakfast bar, plus a dining area.

The family bathroom has a clawfoot rolltop bath. Image: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove
Mole Cottage sits in the small village of Milton, just outside of Drumnadrochit. Image: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

Also on the ground floor is a family bathroom, complete with a luxurious clawfoot rolltop bathtub and walk-in shower.

There is also a utility room with a butler sink.

 

Upstairs there are four bedrooms including the master bedroom, which has an ensuite bathroom and fitted wardrobes.

Outside there is an annexe, which has a kitchen, living space, bedroom and shower room plus a private terrace and bike shed.

The property also boasts a carport with room for several vehicles and the property’s large walled garden allows those living there to take in the dramatic Highland scenery.

Mole Cottage open to Highlands scenery

The village of Milton sits on the fringes of picturesque Drumnadrochit, less than a 10-minute drive from Loch Ness.

According to Strutt & Parker: “The village of Milton sits on the fringes of picturesque Drumnadrochit on the western shore of Loch Ness.

“Drumnadrochit offers a wealth of amenities including shops, a supermarket, Post Office, doctor’s surgery, health centre, schools, eateries and a petrol station.

This idyllic, country cottage is just minutes away from the shore of Loch Ness. Image: Strutt & Parker/Rightmove

“A plethora of outdoor pursuits are available nearby, including hiking in Glen Urquhart and Glen Affric and fishing and riding opportunities.

“The Highland capital of Inverness is easily accessible via the A82, with its vast array of commercial, educational, retail and service facilities, along with a railway station and an international airport.”

 

Conversation