Idyllic picture-postcard cottage just minutes from Loch Ness for sale

An idyllic country cottage just minutes from Loch Ness has hit the market.

Mole Cottage is just like the home featured in Christmas romcom The Holiday – and could be yours for £375,000.

The four-bedroom detached home is in the small village of Milton, west of Drumnadrochit.

Estate agent Strutt & Parker describe the house as “an idyllic stone-built cottage and self-contained annexe within a generous plot in a desirable village setting”.

Inside, the living area boasts an open fireplace with a wood-burning stove, set against exposed bricks.

It opens out into a large conservatory with panoramic garden views.

Meanwhile, the kitchen has an AGA and breakfast bar, plus a dining area.

Also on the ground floor is a family bathroom, complete with a luxurious clawfoot rolltop bathtub and walk-in shower.

There is also a utility room with a butler sink.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms including the master bedroom, which has an ensuite bathroom and fitted wardrobes.

Outside there is an annexe, which has a kitchen, living space, bedroom and shower room plus a private terrace and bike shed.

The property also boasts a carport with room for several vehicles and the property’s large walled garden allows those living there to take in the dramatic Highland scenery.

Mole Cottage open to Highlands scenery

The village of Milton sits on the fringes of picturesque Drumnadrochit, less than a 10-minute drive from Loch Ness.

According to Strutt & Parker: “The village of Milton sits on the fringes of picturesque Drumnadrochit on the western shore of Loch Ness.

“Drumnadrochit offers a wealth of amenities including shops, a supermarket, Post Office, doctor’s surgery, health centre, schools, eateries and a petrol station.

“A plethora of outdoor pursuits are available nearby, including hiking in Glen Urquhart and Glen Affric and fishing and riding opportunities.

“The Highland capital of Inverness is easily accessible via the A82, with its vast array of commercial, educational, retail and service facilities, along with a railway station and an international airport.”