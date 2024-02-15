Community in mourning as girl, 10, who died in swimming pool tragedy named locally

A community is in mourning today following the death of a 10-year-old girl who drowned at Northfield swimming pool in Aberdeen.

Jessica Rennie, from the Northfield area, has been named locally after police confirmed her tragic death yesterday.

The youngster – who would have turned 11 on February 20 – died following an incident at Get Active @ Northfield, which took place at around 8pm on Monday night.

An ambulance and two special operations teams were dispatched to the swimming pool, which is located on Kettlehills Crescent.

Jessica was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but tragically succumbed to her injuries.

A fundraising page has now been set up for the little girl’s family in the hope it can help them at this difficult time – and to give her the “best send off” possible.

Organiser Yilmaz Huseyin has raised more than £9,000 so far and says he has been astounded by the generosity of the public, with more than 370 people donating already.

The 34-year-old, who lives in Torry, did not know the family until this week but knew he had to do something to help.

He said Jessica’s family has thanked him for going out of his way to help.

‘I just wanted to do something to help’

“I couldn’t sleep last night for wanting to check the total – I just wanted to do something to help and people are being so generous.

“People don’t prepare for things like this as you never think it will happen.”

It is not the first time Mr Huseyin, who has two children of his own, has raised money for worthy causes.

Last year, the owner of Yilmaz Snack Bar on Hareness Road raised thousands of pounds to help those suffering in his homeland following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

He said: “The power of people is incredible.”

The pool, which is run by Sport Aberdeen, is still closed following the incident.

