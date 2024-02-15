Meet the team at Vets4Pets; Fresh ideas, new attitudes and ready to care for your pets in Aberdeen

Having recently undergone a complete refresh with new staff, Vets4Pets welcomes you and your furry friend to its centres in Aberdeen.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Vets4Pets has two conveniently located practices in Aberdeen, ideally situated in the Pets at Home at Beach Boulevard and another at the Bridge of Don.

So the next time you need to pick up pet supplies or do some shopping at Beach Boulevard or the Bridge of Don, why not make the most of your time and schedule a visit at Vets 4 Pets and get to know the new staff members who are there to care for your beloved pers.

Meet the new staff members at Vets4Pets in Aberdeen

Stuart Cox, practice manager and owner, said: “I have a background in retail and healthcare management, and since May 2022 have landed my dream job. Became a partner in the business in October 2023 with fellow partners, Mik and Paula.

“Along with ensuring that we provide the best possible care for our clients and the pets in our care, building and appreciating a strong team is the most important part of my role. I am a recognised Mental Health First Aider and feel it’s important for us all to be upfront and in a safe space.”

Doctor Mik Hohensee DVM PgDipl(SAM) MRCVS – Clinical director and practice owner recently joined the Aberdeen Practice.

Mik said: “I graduated in 2006 – DVM Degree, Department of Veterinary Medicine at Lublin University of Life Sciences (Poland). Joined Vets for Pets Aberdeen in August 2022 and became a partner along with Stuart and my wife Paula in October 2023. I have worked in the UK since 2015 in various practices and have a strong interest in dermatology and endocrinology. In 2017 I completed post-graduate specialisation study in diseases of dogs and cats (recognised by RCVS as a post-graduate diploma PgDipl).”

Doctor Paula Hohensee – Veterinary Surgeon and practice owner

Paula said: “I graduated in 2009 from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the Warsaw university of life sciences.

“I have worked in different veterinary practices until 2023 when I joined vets for pets in Aberdeen. Soon after along with Stuart and my husband Mik I became a partner. I’m interested in soft tissue surgery.

“After work I’m mother of two and happy owner of prairie dog called Dyzio and bunch of quails and giant African land snails.”

Vets4Pets offer a complete service for your pets in Aberdeen

The practices at Beach Boulevard and the Bridge of Don are both fully functioning vet practices with in-house theatres for surgical procedures, and an in-house laboratory. The main practice ‘hub’ is located within Pets at Home at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park and the recently re-opened practice located within Pets at Home at Bridge of Don retail park is open on a part-time basis. Being located inside Pets at Home in both locations offers clients a one-stop-shop for veterinary treatment, grooming and shopping.

Vets4Pets has a staff of 13 knowledgeable colleagues, three work experience students, and are looking to grow in the coming months.

At both locations, Vets4Pets is able to offer services such as:

In-house dermatology appointments

Consultations with the knowledgeable nursing team

General care visits for services like confidence visits, nail clipping and weight checks

Complete Care Plans for complete peace of mind. Better for your pet,better for your pocket. Terms apply.

Vets4Pets offers Klarna as a method of payment to ensure your pet receives the best possible care, without the need to pay the full amount on the day (subject to approval).

A commitment to care for all pets

The new staff members at the two Vets4Pets practices in Aberdeen come with a wealth of experience and a commitment to care for all pets. This fact, Stuart notes, is keenly demonstrated by the staff’s personal relationship to animals. He said: “Our team has pets at home too! Mik and Paula have Dyzio the prairie dog (pictured below), Adele our head nurse has her two guinea pigs Randy and Bear, Alexa one of our nurses has her rescue cat Buck, Karen one our receptionists have her two dogs, Rubi and Koba, Rebecca one of our receptionists have her dog Alfie.”

The staff at Vets4Pets do plenty of volunteering for various pets and veterinary charities, including the Pets Foundation, and every year, each member of the team has the opportunity to give back to the community as part of their ‘better world pledge day’ by way of volunteering for various charities in Aberdeen and the wider community.

And now, they are keen to take care of your furry family member in Aberdeen.

“I’m now delighted to co-own the practice along with Mik and Paula, we look forward to welcoming new clients to the new generation of Vets for Pets Aberdeen and Bridge of Don. We are open for new client registrations along with providing our current clients with the best possible service for them and their companions in our care. In these difficult economic times, we want to be able to help our clients as much as we possibly can.” – Stuart Cox, Vets4Pets Aberdeen

What are the opening hours for Vets4Pets in Aberdeen?

Vets4Pets has two locations in Aberdeen for your pet care needs.

Vets4Pets Aberdeen is located inside Pets at Home at

Beach Boulevard Retail Park and is open Monday – Friday 8:00AM – 7:00PM and on Saturdays 8:00AM – 12:00PM.

Vets4Pets Bridge of Don is located inside Pets at Home at the Bridge of Don retail park and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00AM – 7:00PM (hours will be extended in coming months).

Learn more about Vets4Pets and schedule your next visit at Beach Boulevard or schedule your next visit to Bridge of Don today.