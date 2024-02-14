Girl, 10, dies after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool

A 10-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool.

Emergency services were called to Get Active @ Northfield, operated by Sport Aberdeen, at about 8pm on Monday.

The young girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she later died.

Police have confirmed their inquiries into the incident are ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8pm on Monday, 12 February, 2024, we were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed they will ensure support is available for staff and pupils when her school returns tomorrow.

A spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who passed away at this incredibly difficult time.

“The council is working to ensure that support is available at the girl’s school for pupils and staff.”

Inquiries ongoing into Northfield swimming pool incident

An ambulance and two special operations teams were dispatched to the swimming pool, on Kettlehills Crescent, on Monday evening.

Officers remained at the facility throughout Tuesday and were turning visitors away at the door.

All classes and swimming lessons were cancelled, and Get Active @ Northfield remains closed.

A spokeswoman said: “Following the update from Police Scotland, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who died, and with everyone affected at this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities. Inquiries are ongoing and the venue remains closed until further notice.”