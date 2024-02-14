Girl, 10, dies after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girl, 10, dies after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool

Emergency services were called to the Aberdeen facility on Monday night.

By Ellie Milne
Get Active @ Northfield
Police were called to Get Active @ Northfield on Monday night. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A 10-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool.

Emergency services were called to Get Active @ Northfield, operated by Sport Aberdeen, at about 8pm on Monday.

The young girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she later died.

Police have confirmed their inquiries into the incident are ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8pm on Monday, 12 February, 2024, we were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police car outside Get Active @ Northfield building
Police remained at the sports facility on Tuesday. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed they will ensure support is available for staff and pupils when her school returns tomorrow.

A spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who passed away at this incredibly difficult time.

“The council is working to ensure that support is available at the girl’s school for pupils and staff.”

Inquiries ongoing into Northfield swimming pool incident

An ambulance and two special operations teams were dispatched to the swimming pool, on Kettlehills Crescent, on Monday evening.

Officers remained at the facility throughout Tuesday and were turning visitors away at the door.

Get Active @ Northfield sign
Get Active @ Northfield remains closed. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

All classes and swimming lessons were cancelled, and Get Active @ Northfield remains closed.

A spokeswoman said: “Following the update from Police Scotland, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who died, and with everyone affected at this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities. Inquiries are ongoing and the venue remains closed until further notice.”

