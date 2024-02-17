Stunning five-bedroom home with master bedroom balcony overlooking Royal Deeside on market for £750,000

A stunning detached family home is for sale in the heart of Deeside.

Northbrae House, in Torphins, is on the market for £750,000.

Set among over an acre of land, this five-bedroom property has incredible views across Royal Deeside and towards Morven and the Cairngorms National Park.

Inside is modern and open-plan with plenty of light thanks to eight skylights.

There’s an impressive entrance with a glass and oak staircase leading to the first floor.

The real gem of the property is the dreamlike open-plan kitchen dining room, described as “the heart of the house”.

The luxury kitchen has an island, integrated coffee machine and even a wine fridge.

There is a second separate dining room that could be used as a playroom or TV room.

The ground floor also hosts a warm bedroom office and a cosy shower room.

Moving upstairs, the stunning master suite is home to a spacious bedroom leading to a large balcony.

The luxury ensuite is a gorgeous space with a walk-in dressing room, a free-standing bath and a contemporary glass walk-through shower.

On the east side, there are two double bedrooms with ensuite shower rooms and generous built-in wardrobes, with one of them having access to a private balcony.

There are also two other double bedrooms and a master bathroom with a free-standing bath and separate shower.

Outside there is plenty of parking on the drive, plus an integral double garage with electric doors.

Most of the garden is grass while “raised garden areas offer a blank canvas to create something special”.

Estate agent Galbraith describe the home as “an impressive detached family home in the popular Torphins area of Royal Deeside, a short drive from Banchory.”

The brochure reads: “The property has an elevated and private position with incredible views across beautiful Royal Deeside and towards Morven and the Cairngorms National Park.

“The property extends to over 430sqm creating a home which offers versatility, space and a contemporary design and style with a huge amount of natural light throughout”