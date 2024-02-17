Stunning five-bedroom home with master bedroom balcony overlooking Royal Deeside on market for £750,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning five-bedroom home with master bedroom balcony overlooking Royal Deeside on market for £750,000

Northbrae House, in Torphins, extends to over 430sqm and enjoys beautiful countryside views.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Northbrae House. in Torphins, is on the market for £750,000. Image: Galbraith
Northbrae House. in Torphins, is on the market for £750,000. Image: Galbraith

A stunning detached family home is for sale in the heart of Deeside.

Northbrae House, in Torphins, is on the market for £750,000.

Set among over an acre of land, this five-bedroom property has incredible views across Royal Deeside and towards Morven and the Cairngorms National Park.

Northbrae House is set among over an acre of land. Image: Galbraith

Inside is modern and open-plan with plenty of light thanks to eight skylights.

There’s an impressive entrance with a glass and oak staircase leading to the first floor.

The entrance has an oak and glass staircase that leads to the first floor. Image: Galbraith
The beautiful staircase leading to the first floor. Image: Galbraith

The real gem of the property is the dreamlike open-plan kitchen dining room, described as “the heart of the house”.

The luxury kitchen has an island, integrated coffee machine and even a wine fridge.

There is a second separate dining room that could be used as a playroom or TV room.

The open-plan kitchen dining room is at the heart of the house. Image: Galbraith
The open-plan kitchen dining room is a Northbrae House gem. Image: Galbraith
The second dining room could be used as a playroom or TV room. Image: Galbraith

The ground floor also hosts a warm bedroom office and a cosy shower room.

Moving upstairs, the stunning master suite is home to a spacious bedroom leading to a large balcony.

The luxury ensuite is a gorgeous space with a walk-in dressing room, a free-standing bath and a contemporary glass walk-through shower.

The master suite has a large balcony. Image: Galbraith
View from the balcony in the master suite. Image: Galbraith

On the east side, there are two double bedrooms with ensuite shower rooms and generous built-in wardrobes, with one of them having access to a private balcony.

There are also two other double bedrooms and a master bathroom with a free-standing bath and separate shower.

Two bedrooms in the house have balconies. Image: Galbraith
The double rooms have large built-in wardrobes. Image: Galbraith.
The master bathroom with a free-standing bath and a separate shower unit. Image: Galbraith

Outside there is plenty of parking on the drive, plus an integral double garage with electric doors.

Most of the garden is grass while “raised garden areas offer a blank canvas to create something special”.

The property has incredible views across Royal Deeside. Image: Galbraith

Estate agent Galbraith describe the home as “an impressive detached family home in the popular Torphins area of Royal Deeside, a short drive from Banchory.”

The brochure reads: “The property has an elevated and private position with incredible views across beautiful Royal Deeside and towards Morven and the Cairngorms National Park.

“The property extends to over 430sqm creating a home which offers versatility, space and a contemporary design and style with a huge amount of natural light throughout”

