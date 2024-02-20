‘We are heartbroken’: Family of Jessica Rennie pay tribute to their beautiful girl on what would have been her 11th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We are heartbroken’: Family of Jessica Rennie pay tribute to their beautiful girl on what would have been her 11th birthday

Balloons were released by family and friends tonight during an emotional event at Fersands & Fountain Community Centre.

By Ross Hempseed
Dozens of balloons were released in memory of Jessica Rennie on what would have been her 11th birthday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dozens of balloons were released in memory of Jessica Rennie on what would have been her 11th birthday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Crowds gathered to honour the life of Jessica Rennie tonight with a balloon release on what would have been her 11th birthday.

Jessica died after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool last week. She was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.

Her death has “completely devastated” her family who have been paying tribute to their “beautiful little girl”.

Her mother, Kelly Murdoch, told The P&J that they had been “rushing around” organising the Harry Potter birthday party she had asked for.

Instead, the community where she lived came together to honour her short but remarkable life, releasing dozens of balloons into the sky to mark her special day.

Jessica Rennie sitting on bench.
Jessica Rennie’s family have paid tribute following her death. Image: Go Fund Me.

Around 150 people gathered at Fersands & Fountain Community Centre, in the Woodside area, this evening where Jessica was a familiar face to staff.

Ms Murdoch said her daughter had been visiting the centre for more than five years and “loved all the activities the club arranged”.

She said: “Today would have been Jessica’s 11th birthday but she is not here for us to share it with her.”

Colourful balloons lit up dark sky for Jessica Rennie

Balloons of all colours and shapes including stars and hearts, as well as inflatables  emblazoned with the number 11 and ‘happy birthday’ were brought along by attendees of all ages.

As it began to rain the crowd cast them into the dark sky, with many being carried off by the wind.

Outside the centre, photos of Jessica have been attached to a nearby fence showing the happy schoolgirl.

In a statement, staff at the Fersands centre said that said Jessica would “waltz” into the centre and “hug all the workers”, showcasing her friendly and fun-loving spirit.

Balloons were released at Fersands & Fountain Community Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Balloons were released at Fersands & Fountain Community Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘I would give anything to be listening to her singing’

Her mum said everyone was “heartbroken” that her daughter is not with them to celebrate today.

In a statement provided to The P&J, Ms Murdoch reflected on all the wonderful things about Jessica, saying she enjoyed the “simple” things in life.

She had even been learning Spanish ahead of a family holiday.

She said: “Jessica loved the simple things in life like lying on the sofa and being in charge of the remote, raiding the fridge, baking cakes with Kevin and me and taking three hours in the shower.

“She loved her friends and her family and all the activities which the club arranged. She loved that we were rushing around organising the Harry Potter birthday party she wanted.

“She loved trips away. She had started to learn Spanish for our holiday to Spain, which we had booked and which she was so excited about.

“I would give anything to be listening to her singing and doing all those simple things she loved.

“We are all heartbroken.”

Around 150 people turned out of all ages to celebrate Jessica’s birthday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Outpouring of support for Jessica Rennie’s family

A meeting of Aberdeen City Council‘s education committee on Wednesday morning began with a moment of silence in Jessica’s memory.

Since the tragedy, a fundraiser set up in her name has already raised nearly  £23,000.

The fundraiser was set up by 34-year-old Yilmaz Huseyin – owner of Yilmaz Snack Bar on Hareness Road – for Jessica’s family in the days following her death.

He said the money will be used to pay for her funeral, with the rest given to her family to ease any financial pressures.

