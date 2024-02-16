Teachers pay tribute to Jessica Rennie as thousands of pounds are raised to help family

Heartfelt tributes are being paid to a 10-year-old girl who died following an incident at Northfield swimming pool.

More than £20,000 has now been raised by more than 1,000 people for the family of Jessica Rennie, to help give the little girl the “best send off” possible.

Jessica died on Wednesday after being rescued from the pool at Get Active @ Northfield on Monday evening.

While donating, teachers of the youngster paid tribute to the “sweetest girl” – saying they would miss “seeing her beautiful smile”.

The fundraiser was set up by 34-year-old Yilmaz Huseyin – owner of Yilmaz Snack Bar on Hareness Road – for Jessica’s family two days ago.

He said the money will be used to pay for her funeral, with the rest given to her family to ease any financial pressures while they deal with this tragedy.

So far, more than £20,000 has been raised from 1,100 donations – with the total growing every hour and closing in on its aim to raise £25,000.

More than £1,000 was added to the total thanks to the generosity of Yilmaz Snack Bar customers donating at his fast food takeaway yesterday.

Mr Huseyin told The P&J that he is “so grateful” for all the support shown to Jessica’s family.

He said: “I will be keeping the page open in case people want to keep donating, and the family can use the money how they please.

“It will greatly ease the pressure. They have lost their youngest child – money shouldn’t have to be one the worries they need to face.”

Members of the business community have also been getting involved, with both Ace Competitions and Bounty Competitions donating £1,000 each.

Jessica Rennie was ‘sweetest girl in the world’

Tributes have been pouring in on the page for Jessica, who was described by school employee Nicola Grimmer as the “sweetest girl in the world”.

She said: “I will miss seeing her for our ‘morning cuddle’ and lunch club with her big beautiful smile and heart of gold. You will be truly missed by everyone.

“Thoughts are with the family at this extremely difficult time.”

Teacher Alison Leslie added: “Jessica was my pupil and the sweetest girl. My heart goes out to her parents and big brother who she adored.”

Isla Forrester, who also donated to the fundraiser, urged Aberdonians to “come together for one of its own”.

She said: “Rest in peace beautiful girl. Praying for your parents and loved ones.”

The pool, which is run by Sport Aberdeen and located on Kettlehills Crescent, is still closed following the incident.

To donate, click here.