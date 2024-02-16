Teachers pay tribute to Jessica Rennie as thousands of pounds are raised to help family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teachers pay tribute to Jessica Rennie as thousands of pounds are raised to help family

More than £20,000 has been donated to a fundraiser set up following the death of the 10-year-old who was rescued from Northfield swimming pool.

By Chris Cromar
Jessica Rennie sitting on bench.
Jessica Rennie died on Wednesday. Image: Go Fund Me.

Heartfelt tributes are being paid to a 10-year-old girl who died following an incident at Northfield swimming pool.

More than £20,000 has now been raised by more than 1,000 people for the family of Jessica Rennie, to help give the little girl the “best send off” possible.

Jessica died on Wednesday after being rescued from the pool at Get Active @ Northfield on Monday evening.

While donating, teachers of the youngster paid tribute to the “sweetest girl” – saying they would miss “seeing her beautiful smile”.

Jessica Rennie sitting on bench.
Jessica Rennie died on Wednesday. Image: Go Fund Me.

The fundraiser was set up by 34-year-old Yilmaz Huseyin – owner of Yilmaz Snack Bar on Hareness Road – for Jessica’s family two days ago.

He said the money will be used to pay for her funeral, with the rest given to her family to ease any financial pressures while they deal with this tragedy.

So far, more than £20,000 has been raised from 1,100 donations – with the total growing every hour and closing in on its aim to raise £25,000.

More than £1,000 was added to the total thanks to the generosity of Yilmaz Snack Bar customers donating at his fast food takeaway yesterday.

Yilmaz Huseyin at his Aberdeen-based food van.
Yilmaz Huseyin set up the fundraiser to help Jessica’s family. Image: Yilmaz Huseyin.

Mr Huseyin told The P&J that he is “so grateful” for all the support shown to Jessica’s family.

He said: “I will be keeping the page open in case people want to keep donating, and the family can use the money how they please.

“It will greatly ease the pressure. They have lost their youngest child – money shouldn’t have to be one the worries they need to face.”

Members of the business community have also been getting involved, with both Ace Competitions and Bounty Competitions donating £1,000 each.

Jessica Rennie was ‘sweetest girl in the world’

Tributes have been pouring in on the page for Jessica, who was described by school employee Nicola Grimmer as the “sweetest girl in the world”.

She said: “I will miss seeing her for our ‘morning cuddle’ and lunch club with her big beautiful smile and heart of gold. You will be truly missed by everyone.

“Thoughts are with the family at this extremely difficult time.”

Teacher Alison Leslie added: “Jessica was my pupil and the sweetest girl. My heart goes out to her parents and big brother who she adored.”

Isla Forrester, who also donated to the fundraiser, urged Aberdonians to “come together for one of its own”.

She said: “Rest in peace beautiful girl. Praying for your parents and loved ones.”

Police car outside Northfield swimming pool.
Northfield swimming pool remains closed following the tragic incident. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The pool, which is run by Sport Aberdeen and located on Kettlehills Crescent, is still closed following the incident.

To donate, click here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

An artist impression of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant that could be coming to Ellon. Image: McDonald's
McDonald's submits NEW plans for Ellon restaurant - without drive-thru
Steven Burns was found by police with a "substantial quantity" of cocaine at the Shell station on North Anderson Drive. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after police seize more than £115,000 of cocaine at Aberdeen petrol station
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The Scottish Ambulance Service was 'too busy' to help a shop worker who was brutally beaten by robbers, forcing her employer to drive the bleeding woman to the hospital himself Picture shows; Scottish Ambulance Service vehicle and convenience store owner Amothen Kandasamy. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Ambulance service 'too busy' to help woman wounded in violent Aberdeen shop robbery
To go with story by Emma Grady. Fire engines in the Castlegate Picture shows; Fire engines in the Castlegate. Castlegate Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 15/02/2024
Young child rescued from Castlegate flat fire
Police officer Michael Tindal pleaded guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour towards a mum who was walking in a woodland area of Cove. Image: DC Thomson.
Victim's fury after Aberdeen policeman escapes punishment over terrifying woodland threats
Aberdeenshire AI road repairs could be the way of the future...
AI could be used to track potholes on north-east roads as council plans huge…
Mario Korzycki from Bridge of Don and his family.
'You've warmed our broken hearts': Family's gratitude for support after shock death of Bridge…
Bin collections, school crossing patrollers, road maintenance and free car parking are all under threat as Aberdeenshire Council prepares to set its budget. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire budget: Everything you need to know as ALL crossing patrollers could be axed…
Robert Razey. Image: Facebook
Danger driver jailed and hit with eight-year roads ban after reversing at police
Jessica Rennie sitting on bench.
Community in mourning as girl, 10, who died in swimming pool tragedy named locally