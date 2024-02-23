Swan attacked by dog at Aden Country Park as rescue centre calls for pets to be kept on leads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swan attacked by dog at Aden Country Park as rescue centre calls for pets to be kept on leads

New Arc Wildlife Rescue were called out following reports of the attack on Thursday.

By Ellie Milne
Injured swan at New Arc
The swan is recovering at the rescue centre. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue/Facebook.

An Aberdeenshire wildlife rescue centre is calling for owners to keep their pets on a lead after a swan was attacked by a dog.

The team at New Arc Wildlife Centre, based near Ellon, were called out to Aden Country Park following the incident on Thursday.

Paul Reynolds, the centre’s co-manager, said the swan flew off from the park before being spotted again on the main road.

He said: “We got another call saying there was a swan on the A950 outside of Aden Park which was the same swan from the park. It had obviously taken off and landed there for some reason.

“So, we turned around and raced further out. It was quite precarious because it was on the main road but members of the public had stopped and shooed it away.

“The swan was very feisty but after a bit of backwards and forwards I managed to catch him as he tried to take off again, and we got him back to the centre.”

Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds standing outside The New Arc Wildlife Hospital
Paul Reynolds and Morgane Ristic took over the running of New Arc at the end of 2022. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

New Arc team rescue swan after dog attack at Aden Country Park

The male swan had suffered minor grazing to his feet, and was in “shock and exhausted” after the dog attack.

It is understood he is one of a pair who live at Aden Country Park.

“We’re keeping him in as a precaution,” Paul continued. “It only takes a single puncture wound or scrape from a dog’s teeth for an infection to form.

“We’re making sure the swan has plenty of fluids and space to rest.

“Hopefully we’ll be getting him back out in the next few days.”

Welcome sign for Aden Country Park
The swan was attacked by a dog at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

With spring drawing closer, Paul has said there is an increased risk of wildlife being attacked.

He added this can be reduced by pet owners keeping their dogs on a lead.

“Pet owners will often tell us it is the first time their dog has done something like this,” he said. “Of course, I believe them but the reality is, it just takes that one time.

“That’s why we advise keeping dogs on a lead.”

New Arc’s plea to stop ‘hit and run’ deer crashes which leave them suffering

