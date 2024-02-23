Swan attacked by dog at Aden Country Park as rescue centre calls for pets to be kept on leads

An Aberdeenshire wildlife rescue centre is calling for owners to keep their pets on a lead after a swan was attacked by a dog.

The team at New Arc Wildlife Centre, based near Ellon, were called out to Aden Country Park following the incident on Thursday.

Paul Reynolds, the centre’s co-manager, said the swan flew off from the park before being spotted again on the main road.

He said: “We got another call saying there was a swan on the A950 outside of Aden Park which was the same swan from the park. It had obviously taken off and landed there for some reason.

“So, we turned around and raced further out. It was quite precarious because it was on the main road but members of the public had stopped and shooed it away.

“The swan was very feisty but after a bit of backwards and forwards I managed to catch him as he tried to take off again, and we got him back to the centre.”

New Arc team rescue swan after dog attack at Aden Country Park

The male swan had suffered minor grazing to his feet, and was in “shock and exhausted” after the dog attack.

It is understood he is one of a pair who live at Aden Country Park.

“We’re keeping him in as a precaution,” Paul continued. “It only takes a single puncture wound or scrape from a dog’s teeth for an infection to form.

“We’re making sure the swan has plenty of fluids and space to rest.

“Hopefully we’ll be getting him back out in the next few days.”

With spring drawing closer, Paul has said there is an increased risk of wildlife being attacked.

He added this can be reduced by pet owners keeping their dogs on a lead.

“Pet owners will often tell us it is the first time their dog has done something like this,” he said. “Of course, I believe them but the reality is, it just takes that one time.

“That’s why we advise keeping dogs on a lead.”