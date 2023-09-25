Hunt to find ‘beloved’ missing pet goose who flew away following incident with dog in Aberdeenshire

A pet owner in Fyvie is asking the public for help to find her “beloved” pet goose.

A post by New Arc Animal Sanctuary on the owner’s behalf detailed her ordeal with a plea for help.

The lady’s Emden goose went missing following an incident in Fyvie on Wednesday last week involving a dog, which caused the startled bird to flee into the prevailing wind.

The female goose is one of a pair owned and it is understood, that her male companion is very distressed at her disappearance.

According to the post by New Arc, the “beloved” animal has “a chip on the left side of her beak” and goes by the name “Beaky”.

She is also described as large and with all-white feathers.

New Arc is urging anyone who may have seen or knows the location of the missing goose to get in contact via 01358701723.