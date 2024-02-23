Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore nominated for SWPL player of the month

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore has been nominated for the SWPL player of the month award for February.

The 22-year-old has been shortlisted for the prize after her contributions helped the Dons record two league wins from a possible three this month.

Shore scored the equaliser in an eventual 2-1 win against Montrose and was on the scoresheet again as she netted an injury time winner in a thrilling 4-3 victory against Dundee United.

Those two wins keep Aberdeen sitting comfortably in seventh in the SWPL with 25 points, with eight-placed Motherwell trailing by nine points.

Shore is nominated for the award alongside Partick Thistle goalkeeper Ava Easdon, Celtic forward Natasha Flint, and Hamilton Accies goalkeeper Emma Thomson.

She is the second Dons player to be shortlisted this season after striker Bayley Hutchison was nominated back in November when she scored six goals in three league matches.