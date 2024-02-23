Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore nominated for SWPL player of the month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore nominated for SWPL player of the month

The 22-year-old has been shortlisted for the prize after her contributions helped the Dons record two league wins from a possible three this month.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore has been nominated for the SWPL player of the month award for February.

Shore scored the equaliser in an eventual 2-1 win against Montrose and was on the scoresheet again as she netted an injury time winner in a thrilling 4-3 victory against Dundee United.

Those two wins keep Aberdeen sitting comfortably in seventh in the SWPL with 25 points, with eight-placed Motherwell trailing by nine points.

Eilidh Shore after she netted the equaliser for Aberdeen Women against Montrose in the SWPL. Image: Shutterstock.

Shore is nominated for the award alongside Partick Thistle goalkeeper Ava Easdon, Celtic forward Natasha Flint, and Hamilton Accies goalkeeper Emma Thomson.

She is the second Dons player to be shortlisted this season after striker Bayley Hutchison was nominated back in November when she scored six goals in three league matches.

